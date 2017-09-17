Lake Superior fishing has been decent for the anglers concentrating on the deeper waters from Duluth to Two Harbors. Lakers have been caught mostly trolling areas over 120 feet of water. Getting baits down to cooler, deeper water has been effective. A few kings and cohos are still showing up as well. Using downriggers and flashers has been productive. The South Shore walleye bite has been on the quiet side. However, that is partly because it has not had a lot of attention as of late.

Stream fishing is picking up. Anglers using top-water baits can find some success fishing in the early evenings and early mornings for a chance at a nice brown trout or steelhead. Brook trout continue to be caught by anglers slow-retrieving small hardware like spinners.

St. Louis River fishing has been on the slower side. Walleyes have been mostly on the deeper transition corridors, starting to migrate. The best tactic is to troll steep breaks in the morning or later afternoons. Some crappies are showing up on channel edges as well. The muskie fishing is picking up and will continue to do so as we move further into fall.

The inland waters have been the best for consistent action. Most fish are staying deeper in cooler waters adjacent to vegetation. Bluegill action has been good on small leeches under slip floats (several area waters are showing good signs of late-season leech hatches). Fish are schooling up pretty good in the 10-13 foot areas. Walleyes are continuing to be caught in deeper waters by anglers trolling deep-diving cranks over reefs. Pike and bass continue to roam the weed edges. Casting spinner-baits or double-jointed cranks has been the best way to target these fish.

Jarrid Houston of South Range is a fishing guide (houstonsguideservice.com) on Minnesota and Wisconsin inland waters, the St. Louis River and, in winter, on Lake Superior.