Anglers cited for overlimits of pike on Lake Kabetogama

The four anglers were found to be in possession of 44 northern pike and three bass. All four anglers were cited for overlimits of northern pike, and three were cited for using an extra fishing line. In addition, some fish were not identifiable and/or countable as required by the state regulations for transported fish.

Park rangers were able to immediately release seven live fish. The rest were seized. The Minnesota DNR donated the fish to the Good Samaritan nursing home in International Falls.