    Nice Fish for Sept. 10, 2017

    By News Tribune Today at 3:33 a.m.
    Natalie Skar of Madison, Wis., caught and released this 21-inch largemouth bass on Lake Vermilion near Cook. 1 / 3
    Rich Johnson of Proctor caught this 27-inch walleye on Lake of the Woods near Baudette. 2 / 3
    Liam Brissett, 10, of Cloquet, caught and released this 28.5-inch walleye on Lake of the Woods near Baudette. It was his first walleye3 / 3

    Each Sunday this summer, the News Tribune's Outdoors section will publish a list of big fish caught in our region. No, it isn't a contest. It's just a listing of many of the largest fish caught throughout the Northland. To get your fish listed:

    • Email your information to outdoors@duluthnews.com

    • Call the News Tribune at 723-5300 or (800) 456-8282. Be sure to list the angler's name, hometown, the body of water where the fish was caught, nearest town, the resort you stayed at (if applicable) and the length or weight of the fish.

    • Text your photo and all the information to (218) 348-5181

    We want your fish photos!

    We'd also like to see photographs of you and your big fish. We'll publish some each Sunday and post more in our seasonal web gallery. Here how to send us your photos:

    Email them to outdoors@duluthnews.com. Use jpg (jpeg) format and be sure to include all pertinent information.

    Walleye release

    28-inch minimum

    28 ½ Liam Brissett, Cloquet, Lake of the Woods, Baudette

    Northern release

    31-inch minimum

    45 John Forrest, Grand Rapids, Trout Lake, Coleraine

    36 Robert Gundstrom, Duluth, Clear Lake, Aitkin

    33 Jose Medina, Johnson City, Tenn., Crane Lake, Pine Point Lodge, Resort & Motel, Crane Lake

    33 Shawn Batjiaka, Bradenton, Fla., Crane Lake, Pine Point Lodge, Resort & Motel, Crane Lake

    Largemouth Bass release

    18-inch minimum

    20 Frank Killian, Troy, Ill., Crane Lake, Pine Point Lodge, Resort & Motel, Crane Lake

    Smallmouth Bass release

    16-inch minimum

    19 ½ Dan Lendman, Poplar Grove, Ill., Crane Lake, Pine Point Lodge, Resort & Motel, Crane Lake

    18 Nathan Boss, Thornton, Ill., Crane Lake, Pine Point Lodge, Resort & Motel, Crane Lake

    18 Mike King, Taylor Ridge, Ill., Crane Lake, Pine Point Lodge, Resort & Motel, Crane Lake

    Lake Trout release

    30-inches minimum

    31 ½ Bill Bates, Superior, Lake Superior, Duluth

