Nice Fish for Sept. 10, 2017
Each Sunday this summer, the News Tribune's Outdoors section will publish a list of big fish caught in our region.
Walleye release
28-inch minimum
28 ½ Liam Brissett, Cloquet, Lake of the Woods, Baudette
Northern release
31-inch minimum
45 John Forrest, Grand Rapids, Trout Lake, Coleraine
36 Robert Gundstrom, Duluth, Clear Lake, Aitkin
33 Jose Medina, Johnson City, Tenn., Crane Lake, Pine Point Lodge, Resort & Motel, Crane Lake
33 Shawn Batjiaka, Bradenton, Fla., Crane Lake, Pine Point Lodge, Resort & Motel, Crane Lake
Largemouth Bass release
18-inch minimum
20 Frank Killian, Troy, Ill., Crane Lake, Pine Point Lodge, Resort & Motel, Crane Lake
Smallmouth Bass release
16-inch minimum
19 ½ Dan Lendman, Poplar Grove, Ill., Crane Lake, Pine Point Lodge, Resort & Motel, Crane Lake
18 Nathan Boss, Thornton, Ill., Crane Lake, Pine Point Lodge, Resort & Motel, Crane Lake
18 Mike King, Taylor Ridge, Ill., Crane Lake, Pine Point Lodge, Resort & Motel, Crane Lake
Lake Trout release
30-inches minimum
31 ½ Bill Bates, Superior, Lake Superior, Duluth