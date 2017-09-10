Nice Fish for Sept. 10, 2017

• Email your information to outdoors@duluthnews.com

• Call the News Tribune at 723-5300 or (800) 456-8282. Be sure to list the angler's name, hometown, the body of water where the fish was caught, nearest town, the resort you stayed at (if applicable) and the length or weight of the fish.

• Text your photo and all the information to (218) 348-5181

We want your fish photos!

We'd also like to see photographs of you and your big fish. We'll publish some each Sunday and post more in our seasonal web gallery. Here how to send us your photos:

Email them to outdoors@duluthnews.com. Use jpg (jpeg) format and be sure to include all pertinent information.

Walleye release

28-inch minimum

28 ½ Liam Brissett, Cloquet, Lake of the Woods, Baudette

Northern release

31-inch minimum

45 John Forrest, Grand Rapids, Trout Lake, Coleraine

36 Robert Gundstrom, Duluth, Clear Lake, Aitkin

33 Jose Medina, Johnson City, Tenn., Crane Lake, Pine Point Lodge, Resort & Motel, Crane Lake

33 Shawn Batjiaka, Bradenton, Fla., Crane Lake, Pine Point Lodge, Resort & Motel, Crane Lake

Largemouth Bass release

18-inch minimum

20 Frank Killian, Troy, Ill., Crane Lake, Pine Point Lodge, Resort & Motel, Crane Lake

Smallmouth Bass release

16-inch minimum

19 ½ Dan Lendman, Poplar Grove, Ill., Crane Lake, Pine Point Lodge, Resort & Motel, Crane Lake

18 Nathan Boss, Thornton, Ill., Crane Lake, Pine Point Lodge, Resort & Motel, Crane Lake

18 Mike King, Taylor Ridge, Ill., Crane Lake, Pine Point Lodge, Resort & Motel, Crane Lake

Lake Trout release

30-inches minimum

31 ½ Bill Bates, Superior, Lake Superior, Duluth