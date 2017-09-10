Houston's fishing report: Looking in the lumber

Inland lakes have been good this past week. Panfish (especially crappies) have started to move off their weed homes of the summer. They are now looking for deeper waters relating to structure such as rock and wood. Slip-bobbers and/or jigging small plastics or crappie minnows have been successful. Walleyes and pike have been checking in on mid-lake reef trolls in the area. Speed trolling at 2.5 to 3 mph has been good, long-lining crankbaits over 20 to 30 feet of water.

Water temperatures in all area waters are in the beginning stages of the cooldown period.

The St. Louis River has been on the quiet side as of late, except for muskie angling and a few walleye/crappie reports. Boat traffic has dwindled, and anglers can find plenty of room for parking at most accesses. The best bet for walleyes is to focus on trolling channel edges with crankbaits. Smallmouth fishing in the upper sections of the river near Chambers Grove can be good this time of year.

Lake Superior continues to impress with good reports from area charter captains and anglers alike. Trolling deep waters of 100-150 feet near the bottom has been good. Running flashers continues to be a good bet. Smaller fish seem to be the norm, but there can be somewhat of a variety with a few small kings, an occasional bonus walleye and a bunch of lake trout. This is the time of year when bigger lakers can be caught — so look to see a fair amount of anglers out on the lake from Lester River to Two Harbors on the search for a trophy. The South Shore walleye bite has been on the quiet side.