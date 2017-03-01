MN DNR Weekly Report for Feb. 27, 2017

CO John Slatinski (International Falls #2) reports with the removal of fishing shelters from area lakes taking place time was spent documenting litter around shelters and following up on abandoned shelters. With lack of snow most snowmobile use has given way to ATVs. Registration issues were common on both snowmobile and ATVs. Please remember 2016 fishing licenses expire soon and ATV registrations may have expired over the winter.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports most lakes have no snow cover, snowmobile trails have areas of exposed dirt and rock, and large areas of standing water on snowmobile trails has partially re-froze. It appears snowmobiling has come to an end absent more snow. Fishing activity, area forest road and public access sites were monitored

CO John Velsvaag (Cook) checked anglers and a few snowmobilers this past week. Trail conditions for snowmobiles, including lakes, are very poor. Fishing has been slow and ice conditions have deteriorated in several areas with the warm weather.

CO Marc Hopkins (Tower) reports with the recent warmup and the rain, ice conditions have become difficult to predict. This past week we had a vehicle and a snowmobile go through the ice on Lake Vermilion. Use caution if venturing onto the lake! If your ice shelter is still on the lake, thoughts to getting it removed before it’s unsafe to do so would be prudent.

CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) investigated a complaint of a wolf killing a dog and injuring another and a dead trumpeter swan in the Sturgeon River. Officer Bozovsky also attended a Bear Committee meeting, a DNR Commissioner Listening Session, and a Deer Plan Management public meeting.

CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) spoke at a snowmobile safety class in Gilbert and held the riding portion of the class later in the week. The warm temps have nearly shutdown snowmobile traffic on trails. Angling has slowed significantly and most anglers have taken the opportunity to remove their ice shelters from area lakes. A few anglers were seen out on the final day of the pike season.

CO Mark Fredin (Aurora) check anglers throughout the week and most reported fishing slowed down with the changing temperatures. Many fish houses were pulled from the lakes due to warm temps early in the week.

District 6 - Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely 1) reports a slow close to the walleye and northern pike season. Angler success has been poor and cooler weather did not improve things. Snowmobile activity continues to be extremely low after the loss of most of the snow. Violations included angling without a license in possession.

CO Marty Stage (Ely 2) worked on snowmobile and angling activity. Recent rains and then the following cold snap have made snow conditions unfavorable for travel by snowmobile on the area lakes and trails. Some creeks and rivers now have spots that began to open up, but now have refrozen thus hiding their danger, so be careful.

CO Darin Fagerman (Grand Marais) reports lots of angling and snowmobile activity during the week. The snowmobile trails could use some snow but they are still in fair to good condition. One group of trout anglers ended up on a snowmobile trail with a pickup truck. Lucky for them, they didn’t get buried up to their axels as most in that situation do. Angling, snowmobile, and BWCA violations were encountered.

CO Mary Manning (Grand Marais East) watched as the rain opened up creeks and rivers along snowmobile routes, making some treacherous if not impassable. Groomed sled trails were somewhat better and traffic on them was light. The officer spoke with a party concerned about his neighbor feeding deer near the shore of Lake Superior. While not illegal, feeding does concentrate deer near a major highway increasing vehicle crashes, results in deforestation of the area, and makes it easy for wolves to travel on the icy snow crust to prey on them.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) primarily checked anglers and recreational vehicles. Anglers are reminded to use caution with the ice, especially in areas of current. The CO was loading up his ATV at the Kawishiwi River after checking anglers on Saturday when several kids ran ahead of their dad as they were going back to the parking lot from fishing north of the bridge. The kids decided to go under the bridge and towards the south side where one young girl broke through the ice and went into the deep water. Officer Bermel grabbed a throw bag and ran towards the girl. The girl’s father got their first and was able to slide up to the edge of the hole and get her out of the water and to their vehicle to warm up. A ride along was also given to a college student.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Randy Patten (Northome) attended a bear committee meeting, checked anglers, and processed evidence from cleared cases.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored snowmobile activity, and assisted the county with a motor vehicle accident. CO Fairbanks and his K9 partner also provide K9 demos for the SCI convention and the MDAA banquet. Enforcement action was taken for angle with extra lines, expired registration on ATV, no license in possession, and angle without license.

CO Sarah Grell (Grand Rapids) checked angling activity this past week. She received a complaint of a snowmobile being operated with loud exhaust. Anglers are reminded that licenses expire February 28th.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ice anglers, some late season snowmobiling activity, and some open water boating activity. Some local ice still measured at over two feet, but some lakes with flowages have thinned up considerably, so be careful out there.

CO Gary Lefebvre (Pengilly) worked fishermen, snowmobiles, trappers, and state trails. He also handled complaints involving trespassing and ATV’s using snowmobile trails during the week.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Hill City) continued to monitor angling and snowmobile activity throughout the Hill City area. Area lakes are reporting a significantly slower bite with a few fish seen in the pail. CO Van Asch also completed follow up investigations for pending cases. Enforcement action was taken for angling license issues.

District 8 - Duluth area

CO Caleb Silgjord (Brookston) spent time following up on trapping and big game cases. Time was also spent patrolling for ATV activity and handling complaints regarding litter and wanton waste.

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth West) monitored area lakes for angling activity and ice conditions. Complaints of sunken ice houses and litter left on the ice have been common. CO Schmidt followed up on an illegal fire and a wolf depredation complaint was investigated.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) continued work on an ongoing trapping investigation. A fishing easement complaint was completed and followed up on a snowmobile trespass issue. CO Duncan also assisted Lake County with calls for service.

CO Scott Staples (Carlton) assisted with ongoing K9 training in the metro area. An information booth and K9 meet and greet was attended at the Safari Club International annual conference in Brooklyn Park. A talk about the DNR K9 unit was given to the MN Darkhouse and Angling Association at their banquet in Cambridge. Area lakes have been checked to make sure fish houses and garbage are going to make it off by the upcoming deadline.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Keith Olson (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked anglers on area reservoir lakes north of Duluth. Island Lake has produced some nice sized crappies in deeper depths. Snowmobilers were also worked on the lakes, area trails are in fair to poor condition due to the warmer temps. CO Olson investigated a dumping complaint in the parking area for Canosia WMA and assisted the St. Louis Sheriff’s Dept. with a call in Rice Lake. A TIP complaint was also received on a possible abandoned fish shelter on Caribou Lake.

CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked shore anglers and trollers targeting salmon on the big lake. Changes in wind and weather really affect the fish with a day or two of good fishing intermixed with several days of no fish. A quick spat of snow covered trail surfaces again, but there is quite a layer of ice underneath in some spots increasing the need for extra care by snowmobiling riders. Enforcement action was taken for angling violations.

Lake Superior Unit – vacant.