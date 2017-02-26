Outdoors Notes for Feb. 26, 2017
Superior Trap Club open for single and double shooting, 11 a.m. today as well as March 12 and March 26. Go to superiortrapclub.com for details.
Voyageurs National Park, International Falls, offers these events. Call (218) 283-6600 or go to nps.gov/voya.
• Wonderful Wolves, 2-4 p.m. today. Free.
• Growing Up at Kettle Falls, 2-4 p.m. March 5. Free.
• Go Wild for Nature and Books, 2-3:30 p.m. March 12. Free.
• Canoe paddle carving workshop, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19. Cost: $32; recommended for ages 14 and older. Register at voyageurs.org/event/canoe-paddle-carving-workshop by March 10.
• Hiking Voyageurs and Beyond, 2-3:30 p.m. March 20. Free.
Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute offers these events. Call (218) 726-4834 or email mark.hanna@allina.com to register.
• Wednesday through Friday: Mono ski camp at Spirit Mountain
• Thursday and Friday: Nordic ski camp at Spirit Mountain
• Thursday and Friday: Alpine race camp at Spirit Mountain
• March 5: Dogsledding at Positive Energy Outdoors
• March 10: Curling at Duluth Curling Club
• March 19: Lutsen ski day at Lutsen Mountains
• March 22: Climbing begins at St. Scholastica
W.J. McCabe Chapter of the Izaak Walton League in collaboration with the UMD Office of Sustainability presents UMD solar energy project, "Students Spark Solar," 7 p.m. Wednesday, Room 185 Life Sciences, UMD. Free. Go to duluthikes.org.
NWTF Gitchee Gumme Wild Turkey Hunting Heritage Banquet, 5 p.m. Friday, Belgian Club, 391 E. Second St., Superior. Dinner at 7 p.m. Cost: $100 per couple, $60 for single and $30 for Jakes (ages 17 and younger). Go to nwtf.org.
AfterHours Ski Trail, 6250 S. Ranger Road, Brule, offers Riverview Loppet Ski Races, Saturday. Call (715) 372-5678 or go to brulexcski.com/event-schedule/ for complete details.
20th anniversary of Superior Fly Angler, Saturday, 310 Belknap St., Superior. Sales reps from Simms and Sage will answer all your equipment questions. Store opens at 9 a.m. Call (715) 395-9520.
Duluth Audubon Society March program, 7 p.m. March 9, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Duluth, 835 W. College St. Speaker: Laura Erickson, author and naturalist, on "Highlights of Laura Erickson's Most Amazing Autumn Ever." Free.
Wintermoon's 30th anniversary Mushing Wild, March 10-12. Cost: $595, includes lodging, meals and dogsledding. Call (218) 848-2442, email wintermoon@brimson.com or go to wintermoonsummersun.com.
NWTF Gitchee Gumme Wild Turkey Carlton County Cutters Hunting Heritage Banquet, 5:30 p.m. March 16, Four Seasons Complex, 90 Chestnut Ave., Carlton. Dinner at 7 p.m. Cost: $65 per couple, $50 for singles and $20 for Jakes (ages 17 and younger). Go to nwtf.org.
Twin Ports Walleye Association season kickoff banquet, 5 p.m. March 18, Dry Dock Bar & Grill, 2820 Midway Road. Cost: $30. Call Dave at (218) 391-6874.
Western Lake Superior Trolling Association offers these topics at their monthly meetings, Mr. D's, 5622 Grand Ave. Go to wlsta.org.
• The contests of Lake Superior, 7 p.m. March 21.
• "Ghost Nets of Lake Superior" by Al House, 7 p.m. April 18.
Duluth Audubon Society offers these workshop at Bagley Nature Center, 703 Oakland Circle, UMD. Email Clinton at nienh009@d.umn.edu to register.
• Bird Watching 201 Workshop, 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays, beginning March 27-April 24. Field trips at April 29-30.
• Bird Watching 101 Workshop, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays beginning March 28-April 25. Field trips on April 29-30.
Gitchee Gumme Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation 12th annual Douglas County Learn to Hunt Turkey Program, for first-time turkey hunters ages 10-17, April 8-9, Wascott 4 Corners Recreation Club. Mandatory four-hour clinic given on March 25 at Superior Trap Club at State Highway 35, about 1 mile north of Pattison State Park. Go to Gitchee Gumme Chapter's Facebook page or call Kevin at (715) 399-3111 or (218) 591-3111 for an entry form.
32nd annual Jaws Derby, June 2-4, Barker's Island, Superior. Go to wlsta.org.