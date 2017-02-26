Outdoors Notes for Feb. 26, 2017

Voyageurs National Park, International Falls, offers these events. Call (218) 283-6600 or go to nps.gov/voya.

• Wonderful Wolves, 2-4 p.m. today. Free.

• Growing Up at Kettle Falls, 2-4 p.m. March 5. Free.

• Go Wild for Nature and Books, 2-3:30 p.m. March 12. Free.

• Canoe paddle carving workshop, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19. Cost: $32; recommended for ages 14 and older. Register at voyageurs.org/event/canoe-paddle-carving-workshop by March 10.

• Hiking Voyageurs and Beyond, 2-3:30 p.m. March 20. Free.

Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute offers these events. Call (218) 726-4834 or email mark.hanna@allina.com to register.

• Wednesday through Friday: Mono ski camp at Spirit Mountain

• Thursday and Friday: Nordic ski camp at Spirit Mountain

• Thursday and Friday: Alpine race camp at Spirit Mountain

• March 5: Dogsledding at Positive Energy Outdoors

• March 10: Curling at Duluth Curling Club

• March 19: Lutsen ski day at Lutsen Mountains

• March 22: Climbing begins at St. Scholastica

W.J. McCabe Chapter of the Izaak Walton League in collaboration with the UMD Office of Sustainability presents UMD solar energy project, "Students Spark Solar," 7 p.m. Wednesday, Room 185 Life Sciences, UMD. Free. Go to duluthikes.org.

NWTF Gitchee Gumme Wild Turkey Hunting Heritage Banquet, 5 p.m. Friday, Belgian Club, 391 E. Second St., Superior. Dinner at 7 p.m. Cost: $100 per couple, $60 for single and $30 for Jakes (ages 17 and younger). Go to nwtf.org.

AfterHours Ski Trail, 6250 S. Ranger Road, Brule, offers Riverview Loppet Ski Races, Saturday. Call (715) 372-5678 or go to brulexcski.com/event-schedule/ for complete details.

20th anniversary of Superior Fly Angler, Saturday, 310 Belknap St., Superior. Sales reps from Simms and Sage will answer all your equipment questions. Store opens at 9 a.m. Call (715) 395-9520.

Duluth Audubon Society March program, 7 p.m. March 9, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Duluth, 835 W. College St. Speaker: Laura Erickson, author and naturalist, on "Highlights of Laura Erickson's Most Amazing Autumn Ever." Free.

Wintermoon's 30th anniversary Mushing Wild, March 10-12. Cost: $595, includes lodging, meals and dogsledding. Call (218) 848-2442, email wintermoon@brimson.com or go to wintermoonsummersun.com.

NWTF Gitchee Gumme Wild Turkey Carlton County Cutters Hunting Heritage Banquet, 5:30 p.m. March 16, Four Seasons Complex, 90 Chestnut Ave., Carlton. Dinner at 7 p.m. Cost: $65 per couple, $50 for singles and $20 for Jakes (ages 17 and younger). Go to nwtf.org.

Twin Ports Walleye Association season kickoff banquet, 5 p.m. March 18, Dry Dock Bar & Grill, 2820 Midway Road. Cost: $30. Call Dave at (218) 391-6874.

Western Lake Superior Trolling Association offers these topics at their monthly meetings, Mr. D's, 5622 Grand Ave. Go to wlsta.org.

• The contests of Lake Superior, 7 p.m. March 21.

• "Ghost Nets of Lake Superior" by Al House, 7 p.m. April 18.

Duluth Audubon Society offers these workshop at Bagley Nature Center, 703 Oakland Circle, UMD. Email Clinton at nienh009@d.umn.edu to register.

• Bird Watching 201 Workshop, 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays, beginning March 27-April 24. Field trips at April 29-30.

• Bird Watching 101 Workshop, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays beginning March 28-April 25. Field trips on April 29-30.

Gitchee Gumme Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation 12th annual Douglas County Learn to Hunt Turkey Program, for first-time turkey hunters ages 10-17, April 8-9, Wascott 4 Corners Recreation Club. Mandatory four-hour clinic given on March 25 at Superior Trap Club at State Highway 35, about 1 mile north of Pattison State Park. Go to Gitchee Gumme Chapter's Facebook page or call Kevin at (715) 399-3111 or (218) 591-3111 for an entry form.

32nd annual Jaws Derby, June 2-4, Barker's Island, Superior. Go to wlsta.org.