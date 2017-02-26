Ask a conservation officer: When do fishing licenses expire?
Q: When does my fishing license expire this spring? Is there a grace period for expired licenses?
A: Angling licenses and trout stamps expire this week, on Tuesday (Feb. 28). There was a period a few years ago when licenses were good until the end of April, but that was changed back to a license period that runs March 1 to Feb. 28 each year.
There is not a grace period for angling without a license. Once your license expires on Feb. 28, you need to purchase a new 2017 angling license before you go fishing. Shore anglers on Lake Superior and some ice anglers are still out fishing, so don't forget to buy that new license. Good luck!
Send your questions to outdoors@duluthnews.com. Matthew S. Miller is a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer with the Lake Superior Marine Unit.