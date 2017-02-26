Ask a conservation officer: When do fishing licenses expire?

There is not a grace period for angling without a license. Once your license expires on Feb. 28, you need to purchase a new 2017 angling license before you go fishing. Shore anglers on Lake Superior and some ice anglers are still out fishing, so don't forget to buy that new license. Good luck!

Send your questions to outdoors@duluthnews.com. Matthew S. Miller is a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer with the Lake Superior Marine Unit.