Houston's fishing report

This weather has certainly hampered some area ice in the past week. There have been reports of snowmachines, ATVs and even trucks going through the ice. Always check with the local bait shops or guides before going out on the ice. Also, it is a good idea to have appropriate equipment to help. We bring the following items: PFDs, Nebulus Emergency Flotation Device, rope, spud bar, communication equipment, etc.

On the St. Louis River, we have had to work hard to get fish, and the quality of fish has not been as good as in weeks past. We have been trying to figure out a new pattern to put fish topside. Seems to be dead sticks tipped with a live minnow, sinker and smaller hook placed 6 inches off the bottom is still the best tactic. We are also getting fish to commit with the usual jigging methods. The best bite continues to be at sunup and sundown. Ice conditions are deteriorating.

The Chequamegon Bay area of Lake Superior has been productive. The ice conditions in the area are also deteriorating, so extreme caution needs to be used. The area near Ashland is the best bet. Anglers are finding success with brown trout, splake, smelt and whitefish. Lake shiner heads and bright silver jigging spoons have been best. Fish are also being caught on set lines. Best depths are 20 to 40 feet.

North Shore fishing has been decent for the anglers who are willing to put in the time. The best tactic continues to be long-rodding with 'Looper bugs for Kamloops rainbows and the occasional coho salmon. Anglers are finding success from the boat as well, near Two Harbors, by jigging or trolling for lake trout, salmon, steelhead and Kamloops.

Inland lake fishing is by far the most productive in the Twin Ports area. The lakes and reservoirs north and west of Duluth continue to be busy with anglers and high fishing pressure. Mixed success is being reported. Tip-up fishing near vegetated areas has yielded northern pike, bass and occasional walleyes. Panfish have been caught by jigging tungsten jigs tipped with waxworms or small plastics.

Jarrid Houston of South Range is a fishing guide (houstonsguideservice.com) on Minnesota and Wisconsin inland waters, the St. Louis River and, in winter, on Lake Superior.