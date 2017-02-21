MN DNR Weekly Report for Feb. 21, 2017

CO John Slatinski (International Falls #2) met with Koochiching County, Lake of the Woods County, and other local and state agencies in preparation for the upcoming spring fishing activity on the Rainy River. He also monitored popular area snowmobile trails. This past weekend he saw a large number of snowmobilers out enjoying the area trails and participating in a local radar run fundraiser for cancer patients. The trails held up well but now many are hoping for a return of seasonal weather and additional snow. Angling and spearing activity was also monitored with limited success noted.

CO Colleen Adam (Ray) checked area fishing spots and trails. Snowmobile activity the past two weekends greatly impacted the area businesses. Unfortunately, trail and lake conditions have suffered under unseasonably warm weather, intense sunshine and the multitude of sleds. Many happy anglers welcomed the opportunity to stand out in the sun and try to find the elusive fish. Enforcement action was taken for slot fish, excessive speed-snowmobile, no snowmobile registration, no license in possession, and shelter issues.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring area lakes and trails. Snowmobile trails are in poor shape with dirt and rocks again exposed, lots of snow lost off area lakes, standing water and slush. Public access sites were checked.

CO Marc Hopkins (Tower) reports the trails were very busy and the officer worked a good amount of snowmobile enforcement. With the warm weather, the water skipping has started up near the Trout Lake Portage. A good number of anglers trekked into the BWCA Trout Lake and the officer observed some trout being caught. The trails have deteriorated after the rainy weather and the lake is very slushy.

CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) primarily worked anglers and snowmobiles during the week and assisted Hibbing PD with a household garbage fire call. Follow up was done on open cases with citations issued for fishing after suspension and unregistered ATV. Other enforcement action was taken on no spearing license, unmarked fish house, and failure to yield.

CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) spent time patrolling local snowmobile trails and lakes before unseasonably warm weather hit the area. Numerous anglers were seen out on lakes but few fish were being caught. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license. The combination of high numbers of sleds and warm weather deteriorated the trails leaving them in poor condition. A few of the snowmobilers chose to take their snowmobiles out of storage and not purchase current registration. Those snowmobilers were issued citations. Some anglers have started to remove their ice shelters.

CO Mark Fredin (Aurora) saw many anglers out on the ice enjoying the warm weather. Violations of extra lines, more than 200’ from tip up, and unattended lines were found. Area snowmobile trails are beat up and rain has deteriorated them more. A trespass complaint was received and road killed bobcat taken care of.

District 6 - Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely 1) reports snowmobile activity was very high in the beginning of the week but trail conditions went from good to very poor after several days of 50 degree weather. Fishing activity was steady although success wasn’t good, but most anglers were out to enjoy the temperatures. Violations included angling on a designated trout lake without a trout stamp, excessive snowmobile speed, and angling without a license in possession.

CO Marty Stage (Ely 2) reports the weekend was a busy one for snowmobiles until the rain and heat shut it down. The lakes are still okay and have some snow left, but that will change quickly. The trails are getting to be somewhat poor after that heavy traffic and the bad weather conditions.

CO Darin Fagerman (Grand Marais) worked with CO’s Hutchins, George, and Ontario CO’s on a Canadian Border lakes detail. Fishing and snowmobiling activity was very high as were the violations that came with increased activity. With the high water levels from last fall, the thaw is opening up flowages between lakes and into lakes faster than normal. Without colder weather soon, many portages into remote lakes may be impassable. Use caution around open water.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked snowmobile enforcement and checked anglers in and out of the BWCA. In one instance, while working speed enforcement, two snowmobiles were clocked racing at 90 MPH on the trail. It was a father and son, and CO Bermel awarded the victory prize to both riders in the form of citations. By the end of Saturday trail conditions had deteriorated with the warm weather. Other enforcement action included unattended line, no license in possession, glass in the BWCA, and vehicles on GIA trails.

CO David Schottenbauer (Silver Bay) hosted a work crew in the area with several other officers assisting with snowmobile and angling enforcement. Warm weather kept many off the trails, but there was still quite a bit of traffic in the area.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Tofte) spent the week checking anglers and snowmobilers. The officer assisted in a snowmobile work detail with several officers that patrolled the trails along the North Shore. Enforcement action was taken for snowmobile violations.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Randy Patten (Northome) worked ongoing cases and processed evidence for completed cases. Officer Patten also checked anglers, patrolled area snowmobile trails, and followed up on a waters violation.

CO Sarah Grell (Grand Rapids) checked snowmobiling and angling activity this past week. She assisted Itasca County with a snowmobile complaint on Prairie Lake which resulted in citations issued for various violations. She also worked on Big Sandy Lake assisting the local officer with angling enforcement.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ice anglers, ice and open water anglers, and snowmobile activity. A fur-bearer presentation was also given to a local elementary school that gives kids a chance to see some of the little known animals that live in Minnesota. Enforcement action was taken for failing to register a watercraft.

CO Gary Lefebvre (Pengilly) worked fishermen, snowmobiles, trappers, and state trails. He also worked trespass complaints during the week.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Hill City) focused on angling and snowmobile activity. Area snowmobile trails have deteriorated tremendously due to the warm weather. On the other hand, ice anglers were out enjoying the warm temperatures, as many were fishing without the aid of an ice house. Enforcement action was taken for failure to display valid snowmobile/ATV registration, no angling license in possession, taking fish without a license, wanton waste, angling with unlawful tackle, using game fish as bait, and angling with extra lines.

District 8 - Duluth area

CO Caleb Silgjord (Brookston) spent time during the week monitoring snowmobile activity. A wanton waste issue involving a deer was reported and investigated in the Brookston area. Time was spent at the TIP Wall of Shame at the Duluth Sport Show and a district meeting was attended.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) spent time working on a trapping investigation and working winter fishing along the North Shore. An area meeting was attended and he helped set up the Wall of Shame for the Duluth Deer Classic. Officer Duncan also spent time working a booth at the Duluth Deer Classic.

CO Jeff Humphrey (Cromwell) worked the TIP booth at the Duluth Sport Show with other officers and DNR personnel addressing questions/comments on various resource issues. CO Humphrey assisted with a work detail in the Vermillion area. Several enforcement contacts were made for various snowmobile/OHV operation, equipment, and registration violations. CO Humphrey also attended training and a district meeting in Duluth. Snowmobile trails in the area deteriorated rapidly during the week with the unseasonably warm weather. Some ice anglers were starting to remove houses early as a result. A reminder that the shelter removal date in Carlton County is March 6. Other reminders include end of season Pike/Walleye/Bass February 26 and angling licenses expire February 28 this year.

CO Scott Staples (Carlton) attended a district meeting and training in Duluth. K9 assistance was given to a local agency in searching for evidence where some suspicious activity was found. K9 training was also attended in the metro area where training in detection of game and zebra mussels continues. Time was spent working the TIP booth at the Duluth Boat show. A detail was worked in the Tower area for snowmobile activity. Enforcement action was taken for speed, registration, and failing to transfer ownership on a snowmobile.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked shore anglers and answered questions about nonresident licenses. The DNR booth was manned at the Duluth Sport Show. Ice conditions are changing rapidly with warm weather and rain. Officer Miller also attended a district meeting and training session.

Lake Superior Unit – vacant.