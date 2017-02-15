Annual boat show begins at the DECC

The show runs through next Sunday and is again being held in conjunction with the Northland Outdoors Deer Classic, which takes place in the DECC's Lake Superior Ballroom.

The show includes the boats, ATVs, fishing gear and sporting equipment visitors expect, plus new exhibitors and activities.

One of the new offerings is the Pheasants Forever Youth Village, where kids are able to test their skills in a safe archery zone, laser shooting gallery and indoor slingshot range - and learn about safe hunting practices.

There will also be a variety of seminars to attend over the five-day event, covering topics such as deer processing tips, walleye fishing basics, and how to select a quality knife. All are included with admission.

The 51st annual Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show runs through Sunday at the DECC. Admission is $10 for adults 18 and older, $6 for youth ages 6-17, and children under 6 are free. Tickets are available at the DECC.

Hours for the show are:

Thursday, 5-10 p.m.

Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, go to www.shamrockprod.com/visitor/duluth/duluthvhome.aspx.