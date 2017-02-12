Houston's Fishing Report

The St. Louis River has been slow lately. We have been seeing walleyes on the (fish locators) but are having a hard time getting them to bite. We are going to blame it on the weather. Flutter spoons tipped with minnow heads seem to be bringing in the most lookers and the occasional taker. Walleye fishing should get better as we climb closer to the end of the season (Feb. 26) and fish from the big lake begin to stage.

Anglers are seeing some success on the North Shore for 'loopers (Kamloops rainbows) and the occasional coho salmon. Long-rodding with spoons, Looper bugs or floating waxworms in the middle depths has been productive.

On Chequamegon Bay and in the Apostle Islands areas of Lake Superior, fish are being caught near shore at depths of 10 to 30 feet. Best success has been off of tip-ups rigged with lake shiners set halfway down the water column. The whitefish and splake have all come on jigging spoons or Jigging Rapalas tipped with minnow heads. If you see a fish on your fish locator, reel up fast and play keep-away. That is your best chance to get a fish to bite.

Jarrid Houston of South Range is a fishing guide (houstonsguideservice.com) on Minnesota and Wisconsin inland waters, the St. Louis River and, in winter, on Lake Superior.