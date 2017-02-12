The 2016 tournament put Mille Lacs Lake in the bass spotlight, with lots of 4-pound-plus bass caught. Minnesota's Seth Feider won the 2016 championship.

This is the first time the bass championship will be held in the same location two years in a row. Competition will be held on Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Fans may attend tournament weigh-ins each day.

"The energy of this tournament is fantastic, and we're often in awe of the fishing ability of some of these pros to haul in so many huge, trophy bass," said Don Pereira, fisheries chief with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

"The pros raved about how many huge fish they caught here, with overall weights unprecedented in past Bassmaster tournaments," said Brad Parsons, DNR central region fisheries manager.

Last chance for mentored turkey hunts

Last-minute reminder: Youth and adults can apply through Monday to hunt turkeys for the first time under the guidance of experienced National Wild Turkey Federation volunteers.

Hunts are April 22-23, and a pre-hunt orientation is required. Participants will need to have a valid firearms safety certificate or its equivalent and youths must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Get applications and details at dnr.state.mn.us/turkeyhunt.

Cut some brush for sharptails

Volunteers are welcome to take part in annual brush-cutting efforts to improve Minnesota habitat for sharp-tailed grouse and prairie chickens. Both species thrive in open country.

The Minnesota Sharp-tailed Grouse Society and the Minnesota Prairie Chicken Society, in cooperation with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, will coordinate the cutting.

The cutting will take place on two dates: March 4 near Erskine, Minn., and on March 25 near Cotton. For details, contact Jodie Provost at (218) 429-3052 or jodie.provost@state.mn.us at least one week before either event.

Teal-hunting compliance deemed good

Data from a three-year experimental early teal season from 2014-16 in Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan showed good compliance by hunters, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Trained observers reported that only 5.5 percent of the time did hunters shoot at flocks of ducks that weren't teal.

"This was well below the threshold deemed necessary by USFWS to protect other duck species not targeted by this early season," Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials said in a statement.

In total, the observers evaluated the performance of 425 hunting parties over the length of the experiment. In the three states combined, a total of 1,596 non-teal duck flocks came within range of hunting parties, and 88 were fired upon.

Wisconsin issues turkey permits

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued 135,307 permits to spring turkey hunting applicants, the agency said.

A total of 240,768 permits have been made available for the spring 2017 turkey season. The remaining permits will be available through over-the-counter sales beginning March 20. Find more details at dnr.wi.gov.

Comments welcome on fisheries plans

Comments are welcome on fisheries management plans up for review in the Grand Rapids area, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The deadline is March 10.

Lakes and streams to be reviewed include: Balsam, Bello, Blandin reservoir, Carey Chase, Dark, Dead Horse, Eagle, Haskell, Iron Chief, Kremer, Little Sand, Maple, No-ta-she-bun, Perch, Ruby, Rush Island, Scrapper, Side, Smith Creek, Snow Ball, Spider, Stony Brook, Sturgeon, Little Sturgeon, South Sturgeon, West Sturgeon, Sunken and Thistledew.

Current plans for the lakes and streams are available for review at the DNR's Grand Rapids area fisheries office, at 1201 East Highway 2. For more information, call or email David Weitzel at (218) 328-8835 or david.weitzel@state.mn.us.

High school clay-target sign-up open

Registration is now open for Duluth-area high school students who want to take part in this spring's high school clay target league.

Registration, open to students ages 12 and up, closes March 1. Interested students should contact their high school athletic directors.