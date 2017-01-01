Outdoors notes for Jan. 1

Great Lakes Fly Shop’s Basic Fly Tying class, 6 p.m. Jan. 4, Jan. 11 and Jan. 18, 4426 Regent St. Cost: $35, materials included. Call (218) 740-3040 to register.

Inaugural Norpine Fat Bike Classic, Jan. 6-7, Lutsen. Features 16-mile short course and a 24-mile long course. Go to visitcookcounty.com for details.

Old Vermilion Trail Winter 5-Stand League open shooting begins 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 7, 6980 Old Vermilion Trail. Open weekends only if high temperature is 10 above or higher. Call (218) 721-3804 or (218) 428-3324.

Gunflint Mail Run sled dog race, Jan. 7-8, start and finish at Trail Center Lodge, 7611 Gunflint Trail on Poplar Lake near Grand Marais. Go to visitcookcounty.com/dogsledding.

Superior Trap Club open for single and double shooting, 11 a.m. Jan. 8, Jan. 15, Jan. 29, Feb. 12, Feb. 26, March 12 and March 26. Go to

superiortrapclub.com for details.

Nordic Spirit Youth Ski League, youth cross-country ski lessons, Sundays, Jan. 8-Feb. 12, Spirit Mountain Nordic Center, 1-2:30 p.m. for grades 4-8 and 1:30-2:30 p.m. for grades K-3. Registration and equipment fitting, 3-5 p.m. today. Cost: $20 for first child in family, $15 for every child thereafter with a maximum of $45 per family. Go to dxc

duluth.com for registration forms. Call Mary Jane at (218) 626-2532 if questions. Volunteer teachers always welcome.

Snowflake Kidski, 2-3:30 p.m. Sundays beginning Jan. 8-Feb. 12, Snowflake Nordic Ski Center, 4348 Rice Lake Road. Cost: $55 per child, $40 for DXC member children. Parents may also participate for $75 or $60 for DXC members. Email dxckidsski@gmail.com or call (218) 341-0058.

Courage Kenny Northland offers these events. Call Mark or Tara at (218) 726-4834 to register.

2016-17 Curling for youth and adults, 5-6:30 p.m. Friday as well as Jan. 13, Feb. 17 and March 10, Duluth Curling Club, DECC. Cost: $5 per session. Spots limited.

Adaptive Ski program, for youth and adults at Spirit Mountain and Giants Ridge, Jan. 8-March 9 from 5:45-8 p.m. Tuesdays; 5:45-8 p.m. Thursdays; 5:45-8 p.m. Sundays.

Cloquet Community Education offers these classes. Call (218) 879-1261 or go to isd94.org/communityed.cfm for required preregistration.

Gearing Up for Canoe Camping, for 15 and older, 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 17, Cloquet Middle School, Room W143. Cost: $8.

Winter Biking in Duluth, for 8 and older, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 12, Jan. 19, Jan. 26 and Feb. 2. Cost: $145.

United Northern Sportsmen’s Club’s annual ice fishing contest, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 22, Island Lake, north of Duluth at the United Northern Sportsmen’s headquarters. Call (218) 590-9389 or go to uns-duluth.com for details.

Fly Fishing Film Tour, 4 p.m. Jan. 29, Clyde Iron Works, 2920 W. Michigan St. Tickets: $13 in advance, $15 at door; available at Great Lakes Fly Shop and Superior Fly Angler.

John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, Jan. 29-Feb. 2. Go to beargrease.com.

The DXC Snow Ball Gala, 5-9:30 p.m. Feb. 11, Greysolon Ballroom, 231 E. Superior St. Tickets in advance: $80 per person. Go to duluthxc.com.