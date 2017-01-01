Outdoors calendar for Jan. 1
Jan. 14 — Opening of Minnesota stream trout lakes outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Opening of Minnesota lake trout season on lakes outside the BWCAW.
March 25 — Opening of steelhead fishing season on Wisconsin’s Brule River.
May 6 — Wisconsin inland fishing opener; Wisconsin smallmouth bass catch-and-release season (northern zone) opener; Wisconsin largemouth bass harvest opener.
May 13 — Opening of Minnesota walleye fishing season.
May 27 — Wisconsin muskie fishing opener.
June 17 — Wisconsin northern zone smallmouth bass harvest season begins.