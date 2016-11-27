Outdoors notes for Nov. 27

Boulder Lake Environmental Learning Center, 7328 Boulder Dam Road, offers these events. Call (218) 721-3731 or go to boulderlake.org to register.

Wreath making, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Cost: $20.

Christmas Tree Cut, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $15 per tree, $15 per wreath or $25 for combo. Bring your own saw, tie-down straps and mug. Free hot chocolate and cookies.

Center Line Systems, 3455A Zimmerman Road, offers these events. Free with registration required. Call (218) 730-7304 or go to center-line-systems.com to register.

Basic fire skills, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Wilderness shelters, 1-3 p.m. Saturday.

Arrowhead Ice Fishing, Snowmobile & Winter Show, noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 10 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11, Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. Admission: $10 for ages 13 and older, free for younger children. Go to shamrockprod.com.

Tettegouche State Park offers a series of survival and outdoor skills programs called Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse: Survival Skills for the 21st Century. Twine and Cordage is the last in the series offered 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10. Free, preregistration is required. Go to the events calendar tab at the Tettegouche State Park website — dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/tettegouche/index.html — for complete details and to register.

Nordic Spirit Youth Ski League, youth cross-country ski lessons, Sundays, Jan. 8-Feb. 12, Spirit Mountain Nordic Center. 1-2:30 p.m. for grades 4-8 and 1:30-2:30 p.m. for grades K-3. Registration and equipment fitting, 3-5 p.m. Dec. 4. Go to duluthxc.com for registration forms and costs. Call Mary Jane at (218) 626-2532 if questions. Volunteer teachers always welcome.

Courage Kenny Northland offers an Adaptive Ski program for youths and adults at Spirit Mountain and Giants Ridge, Jan. 8-March 9 from 5:45-8 p.m. Tuesdays; 5:45-8 p.m. Thursdays; 5:45-8 p.m. Sundays. Call Mark or Tara at (218) 726-4834 to register.

