DNR announces winter walleye regulations on Mille Lacs Lake

The 2016-17 winter regulation continues last winter’s one-fish limit but moves the harvest slot limit up slightly from last year’s 18 to 20 inches.

The winter walleye season begins Dec. 1 and extends through Feb. 26.

Tribal and DNR biologists met Nov. 1 to evaluate the status of the walleye population following the completion of the 2015-2016 fishing season. The key conservation goal of conserving the abundant 2013 year class was achieved.

“The winter season regulation enables Mille Lacs anglers to catch and keep walleye while providing necessary fish conservation and support to the Mille Lacs area economy,” said Don Pereira, DNR fisheries chief. “This regulation allows continued protection of walleye in Mille Lacs’ abundant 2013 year class, which are the lake’s future spawners.”

Northern pike will provide anglers and darkhouse spearers with additional opportunity to harvest fish on Mille Lacs this winter. Like last winter, ice anglers and spearers can keep up to five fish with one longer than 30 inches. However, in order to keep the one northern pike longer than 30 inches, anglers and spearers must have caught or speared two northern pike shorter than 30 inches and have both smaller fish in immediate possession.

The pike regulation also goes into effect on Dec. 1. It continues through March 26 for angling and through Feb. 26 for spearing.

Turenne wins Walleye Stamp contest

Timothy Turenne of Richfield, Minn., has won the 2017 Minnesota Walleye Stamp contest. The painting was selected by judges from among eight entries for the annual contest sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Turenne’s painting of a walleye foraging on minnows will be featured on the 2017 walleye stamp.

Turenne has now won all four state stamp contests he’s entered this year — leaving out only the pheasant stamp. Turenne did not enter the pheasant stamp contest this year because he won that contest last year and was ineligible to enter.

The voluntary walleye stamp validation costs $5 but is not required to fish for or keep walleye.

Changes for Wisconsin gun deer hunt

Wisconsin’s gun deer season opens Nov. 19 and continues through Nov. 27. Among changes for this season, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, are the following:

All carcass tags issued through the Go Wild licensing system (GoWild.wi.gov) can now be printed on plain paper from home, at a DNR service center or at a license agent (for a $2 processing fee).

Blaze/fluorescent pink is allowed as an alternative to blaze orange clothing.

Junior antlerless deer tags may be used statewide including in buck-only units (except in Ashland, Forest and Sawyer counties) but must be designated for either public-access or private land. Junior antlerless tags also may not be filled by anyone other than the junior hunter. These policies ensure that only the youth to whom it is issued can fill this tag.

Backtags are no longer issued to hunters. This requirement was repealed by the Legislature.

For a complete list of regulations, go to dnr.wi.gov.

Pheasant Fest coming to Minneapolis

Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever have begun preparations for their annual celebration of upland hunting and conservation, the 2017 National Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic, to be held at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Feb. 17-19.

The event will represent the nation’s largest convention for upland hunters, landowners, owners of sporting dogs and wildlife habitat conservationists.