The study involved three years of stocking marked walleye fry to assist in determining the contribution of spawning stocks, natural reproduction and survival of eggs and fry in the lake. These study results will help inform future fish management decisions for Fish Lake Reservoir. The Fredenberg Town Hall is at 5104 Fish Lake Road.

Lake Vermilion meeting draws few anglers

Fewer than 20 people turned out Tuesday night in Tower for a meeting to discuss proposed changes to walleye regulations on Lake Vermilion. With a healthy walleye population in the lake, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists are proposing to relax regulations and allow anglers to keep a few more walleyes.

“The turnout was pretty low,” said Edie Evarts, DNR area fisheries supervisor at Tower. “Most of the people there were supportive of some kind of change. But I’ve also gotten some written comments from people who don’t want to see the regulations change.”

The public comment period on the proposal extends through Friday. To see the DNR’s proposals and to comment, email edie.evarts@state.mn.us. The DNR hopes to make a decision on the regulations in early December.