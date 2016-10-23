Outdoors notes for Oct. 23
Duluth Audubon Society offers Superior Harbor Gull Watch with Clinton Nienhaus, 10 a.m. to noon Sundays beginning today through Nov. 20. Meet at Superior entry at the end of Wisconsin Point. Free. Call Clinton at (507) 525-3151 in case of questionable weather that morning.
Screening of documentary, “Bear Witness: A Year in the Wilderness,” and discussion with explorers Dave and Amy Freeman, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Labovitz School of Business and Economics, Room 118, UMD. Sponsored by students working with Minnesota Public Interest Research Group at UMD.
Lake Superior lake trout recovery efforts meeting, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Northern Great Lakes Visitors Center, 29270 Highway G, Ashland as well as 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Saxon Community Center, 2 Church St., Saxon. Go to dnr.wi.gov/topic/fishing/lakesuperior/lakesuperiorfisheriespublicmeeting.html.
Sugarloaf Cove, Highway 61 at mile 73.3 near Schroeder, offers these events. Call (218) 525-0001 or go to sugarloafnorthshore.org.
* Explore Geology at Iona’s Beach, 1 p.m. Friday.
* Bird banding demos, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday; weather permitting. Donations welcome.
Howl-O-Ween, for birth to age 8, 10 a.m. to noon or 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Hartley Nature Center, 3001 Woodland Ave. Features critter trail, crafts, games, treats and face-painting. Cost: $20 per family. Call (218) 724-6735 or go to hartleynature.org to register; limited space available.
Center Line Systems, 3455A Zimmerman Road, offers these classes. Call (218) 730-7304 or email mark@center-line-systems.com for reservations.
* Basic Fire Skills, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Look at different types fire starting techniques, materials, fire pits and the “why” behind each one. Maximum class size: 6. Free.
* Wilderness Shelters, 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Basic shelter workshop explores the construction and site selection for a variety of shelter types; include basic knots. Maximum class size: 6. Free.
Annual Ski/Snowboard Swap, 4-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30, Spirit Mountain. Equipment check in from 4-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Go to teamduluth.org/skiswap or call (218) 260-4120.
Cross-country ski classes, for beginning and slower skiers, offered 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays with optional recreational sessions on the weekends, Xtraining 101, Nov. 8-March 9. Cost: $110. Call (218) 355-0960 or email runnski@gmail.com for details and to register.
Canoe Paddle Making: Bent or Straight Shaft, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 11 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12, Duluth Folk School, 5421 Oneida St. Cost: $100-$120 depending on materials. Call (218) 310-0098 or go to duluthfolkschool.com to register.
