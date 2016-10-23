Outdoors notes for Oct. 23

Screening of documentary, “Bear Witness: A Year in the Wilderness,” and discussion with explorers Dave and Amy Freeman, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Labovitz School of Business and Economics, Room 118, UMD. Sponsored by students working with Minnesota Public Interest Research Group at UMD.

Lake Superior lake trout recovery efforts meeting, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Northern Great Lakes Visitors Center, 29270 Highway G, Ashland as well as 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Saxon Community Center, 2 Church St., Saxon. Go to dnr.wi.gov/topic/fishing/lakesuperior/lakesuperiorfisheriespublicmeeting.html.

Sugarloaf Cove, Highway 61 at mile 73.3 near Schroeder, offers these events. Call (218) 525-0001 or go to sugarloafnorthshore.org.

* Explore Geology at Iona’s Beach, 1 p.m. Friday.

* Bird banding demos, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday; weather permitting. Donations welcome.

Howl-O-Ween, for birth to age 8, 10 a.m. to noon or 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Hartley Nature Center, 3001 Woodland Ave. Features critter trail, crafts, games, treats and face-painting. Cost: $20 per family. Call (218) 724-6735 or go to hartleynature.org to register; limited space available.

Center Line Systems, 3455A Zimmerman Road, offers these classes. Call (218) 730-7304 or email mark@center-line-systems.com for reservations.

* Basic Fire Skills, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Look at different types fire starting techniques, materials, fire pits and the “why” behind each one. Maximum class size: 6. Free.

* Wilderness Shelters, 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Basic shelter workshop explores the construction and site selection for a variety of shelter types; include basic knots. Maximum class size: 6. Free.

Annual Ski/Snowboard Swap, 4-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30, Spirit Mountain. Equipment check in from 4-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Go to teamduluth.org/skiswap or call (218) 260-4120.

Cross-country ski classes, for beginning and slower skiers, offered 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays with optional recreational sessions on the weekends, Xtraining 101, Nov. 8-March 9. Cost: $110. Call (218) 355-0960 or email runnski@gmail.com for details and to register.

Canoe Paddle Making: Bent or Straight Shaft, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 11 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12, Duluth Folk School, 5421 Oneida St. Cost: $100-$120 depending on materials. Call (218) 310-0098 or go to duluthfolkschool.com to register.

