Too warm to hunt ducks? Go fish

Brad Redmond of Virginia shows off a 27-inch walleye he caught Monday on Lake of the Woods near Morson, Ontario.

MORSON, Ontario — For the duck hunters of the Take ’Em Club on Lake of the Woods, it isn’t difficult to decide how to spend a 74-degree October afternoon.

They go fishing.

That’s why Casey Sunsdahl of Soudan, Bobby Clover of Hibbing and Brad Redmond of Virginia were jigging No. 7 Rapala Jigging Raps in 40 feet of water between a couple of Lake of the Woods islands near Morson, Ontario, on Oct. 3.

They had shot several ducks and geese earlier that day, and it seemed like too nice an afternoon not to try for some crappies and walleyes. These guys hunt ducks much of the fall up here, and a few fresh fish help vary a menu heavy on waterfowl.

The anglers had decided to look for crappies first, and they needed only about 10 for some future dinner fare.

Well, that didn’t take long. Sunsdahl caught the first one, and it was a gorgeous specimen. Must have been more than 13 inches long. Redmond and Clover quickly followed suit, and the four of us had 10 nice crappies in the boat in about half an hour.

“That was exceptional,” Redmond said.

We didn’t release any of the fish we caught because a crappie coming up from 40 feet is likely to become an eagle’s meal.

On to walleyes.

In Sunsdahl’s comfortable Lund, we trolled lead-core line between nearby islands at depths of 19 to 26 feet. We trolled brightly colored Shad Raps — white, pink and fire tiger — working the proverbial windswept shorelines when we could. We sorted through a few perch before we got into the walleyes. Redmond took one of the first ones, a handsome 27-incher. He gave it back to the lake.

They just kept coming. A 21-incher. A pair of simultaneous 17½-inchers. Plenty of 15s and 16s and many more too young to merit a trip to the livewell. In an hour or so, we caught 25 to 30 walleyes, releasing most of them.

“What an incredible fishery, huh?” Sunsdahl said.

In the morning, they would hunt ducks again.