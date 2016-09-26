Fall Nice Fish Gallery 2016

Monica Robb, of Brule, caught and released this 39-inch muskie while staying at the Reel 'Em Inn Lodge on Lake of the Woods in Ontario, Canada. 1 / 4

Alexis Koerbitz, of Grand Rapids, caught and released this 46-inch sturgeon on the Rainy River near International Falls. She was assisted by Kevin Jensen. 2 / 4

Harry Bishoff caught this 42.5-inch lake trout on Lake Superior near Isle Royale. 3 / 4