Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Fall Nice Fish Gallery 2016

    By News Tribune Today at 12:11 p.m.
    Monica Robb, of Brule, caught and released this 39-inch muskie while staying at the Reel 'Em Inn Lodge on Lake of the Woods in Ontario, Canada. 1 / 4
    Alexis Koerbitz, of Grand Rapids, caught and released this 46-inch sturgeon on the Rainy River near International Falls. She was assisted by Kevin Jensen. 2 / 4
    Harry Bishoff caught this 42.5-inch lake trout on Lake Superior near Isle Royale. 3 / 4
    Ramona Larson, of Saginaw, caught this 26-inch walleye whle fishing on Lake Vermilion with Casey's Guide Service. 4 / 4

    Nice fish photos submitted Fall 2016. 

    Explore related topics:outdoorsfishing
    Advertisement