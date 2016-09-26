Skip to main content
Fall Nice Fish Gallery 2016
By
News Tribune
Today at 12:11 p.m.
Monica Robb, of Brule, caught and released this 39-inch muskie while staying at the Reel 'Em Inn Lodge on Lake of the Woods in Ontario, Canada.
1 / 4
Alexis Koerbitz, of Grand Rapids, caught and released this 46-inch sturgeon on the Rainy River near International Falls. She was assisted by Kevin Jensen.
2 / 4
Harry Bishoff caught this 42.5-inch lake trout on Lake Superior near Isle Royale.
3 / 4
Ramona Larson, of Saginaw, caught this 26-inch walleye whle fishing on Lake Vermilion with Casey's Guide Service.
4 / 4
Nice fish photos submitted Fall 2016.
