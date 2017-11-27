MN DNR Weekly Report for Nov. 27, 2017

CO Colleen Adam (Ray) checked on pine marten/fisher trapping activity, muzzleloader deer hunters, and ice fishing/shelter activities. Incidental catches were reported and car kill deer possession tags issued.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring area forest roads; recent warm temps have caused some small streams to again re-open as ice remains unsafe. Public access sites were monitored.

CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked the muzzleloader deer and fisher, marten and bobcat openers, and dealt with complaints of a deer taken after hours and trespass, an illegal shooting complaint, deer carcasses dumped, and a spearing over-limit. The officer assisted with a call of four individuals that were succumbing to carbon monoxide poisoning. Follow-up was done on a spruce top theft case from the week prior. Enforcement action was taken on shoot deer after hours, no deer license, allow juvenile to violate game laws, trespassing, inadequate blaze orange, and no license in possession.

CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) checked a few anglers on area lakes. Ice thickness ranges from 3-7 inches. Some dark houses were seen out already. CO Frericks patrolled the Virginia area during the start of the fisher/pine marten & bobcat trapping season.

District 6 - Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely 1) reports in spite of warmer weather and half a day of rain, several ice anglers were checked over the week. Success was low, but a few anglers reported a decent walleye bite early in the week. Violations included angling without a license in possession.

CO Darin Fagerman (Grand Marais) checked trapping, small game hunting, and fishing activity during the week. The officer also checked a couple of muzzleloader hunters and reminds people to wear their orange.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked primarily ice anglers, marten trappers, follow-up from deer season, and several ongoing cases. A background investigation for the upcoming academy was also started. Enforcement contacts included litter of a deer carcass, fail to register deer as required, too far from tip-up, insufficient blaze orange, untagged trap, and no license in possession.

CO David Schottenbauer (Silver Bay) finished work on some pending deer complaints. Time was spent starting a background for hire. CO Schottenbauer also worked some trapping complaints.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Tofte) followed up on cases from the firearm deer season. The officer spent time checking traps and a few early ice anglers.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked trapping and ice fishing activity during the week and followed up on big game cases from the firearms deer season. Most area lakes now have at least seven inches of good ice after the most recent cold snap. Complaints continue to come in on deer carcasses illegally dumped along roadways and public lands.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Randy Patten (Northome) worked on completing cases from deer season, checked trappers, and checked muzzleloader hunters. Enforcement action was taken for hunt deer without a license, wanton waste, and possess firearm when prohibited.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) worked the muzzleloader opener, checked anglers, and monitored trapping activity. CO Fairbanks, and his K9 partner Si, responded to K9 requests. They assisted the county in locating a suspect that left the scene of a motor vehicle accident and conducted an area search for possible firearms hid in the woods.

CO Sarah Grell (Grand Rapids) spent time working on case follow-up from firearms deer season. She handled calls about questions regarding trapping and small game hunting. She also received information about deer baiting violations.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked early ice angling activity with some of the small lakes sporting up to 6 inches of ice. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license and follow-up work was done from deer season.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Hill City) focused mainly on big game and trapping activity throughout the surrounding areas. CO Van Asch continued work on open investigations from the firearms deer season. Time was also spent fielding questions related to ice fishing and trapping.

District 8 - Duluth area

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth West) followed up on trespassing complaints from deer season and dumping complaints. The officer fielded calls about muzzleloader related issues, archery equipment use, classic snowmobile registration, and a call about antler point restrictions.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) followed up on violations and complaints from the firearm deer season and investigated several illegal dumped carcasses throughout the area. Trappers were also checked over the weekend.

CO Jeff Humphrey (Cromwell) continued with firearms deer season follow-up and preparation for muzzleloader season. Hard water anglers were venturing out on ice during the week.

CO Scott Staples (Carlton) spent time working on calls and complaints from the firearms deer season. Trespassing and deer dumping complaints are still being reported in the area. Enforcement action was taken on one individual after he was found hunting grouse without a license. A permit was issued for a car hit bear that had to be euthanized by a trooper.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Keith Olson (Lake Superior Marine Unit) followed up on some remaining items from the rifle deer season, checked area lakes and ice conditions. Anglers are reminded to use caution, as ice conditions are varied and unpredictable.

CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked deer hunters and herring netters. Marten/fisher trappers were checked while setting traps on a cold opener. A call was taken of unattended tip-ups in a neighboring station. After a brief wait, the anglers returned to retrieve their tackle and received some education as well. Assistance was given to a local agency with a fatal crash. Enforcement action taken for angling and hunting violations.

