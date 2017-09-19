SHTA raising money for new Split Rock River bridge

The trailhead by the Split Rock River is one of the most heavily used sections of the trail, according to SHTA executive director Denny Caneff.

"Anybody cruising along can stop and walk along the Split Rock River," Caneff said. "You can walk up the gorge, but to get across the river and get to the other side of the gorge, you need a bridge. If you are daring and the water is low, you could get across there — but it is so heavily used, we'd like a safer crossing."

There have been bridges over the Split Rock River in the past, but some have washed out and the most recent bridge "wasn't well built," Caneff said. The SHTA is trying to learn some lessons from the past bridges and has moved the crossing downstream a bit to a spot less likely be affected by rushing water.

The capital campaign the SHTA is starting has a goal of raising $75,000 to install the bridge, and the association already is working with Pennsylvania-based Creative Pultrusions to create a "kit bridge" made of fiberglass. The association recently installed a similar bridge over the Red River near the southern terminus of the trail on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border, just south of Jay Cooke State Park.

"We really like this fiberglass bridge kit idea that we tried out for the first time on the Red River," Caneff said. "It's up, it's solid and the guys that were familiar with construction that were with us were really impressed with how it went together."

The kit comes pre-drilled and in pieces that are made to fit SHTA specifications. The new bridge over the Split Rock River should create a much more reliable crossing and, because it is made of fiberglass, it should be more durable than a wood bridge.

Caneff said he is hoping to have the footings installed at the bridge site by the end of this hiking season. The bridge itself would be installed in the spring.

The SHTA already has received a boost on its capital campaign with a commitment of $10,000 from Midwest Mountaineering in Minneapolis. In addition, the association is partnering with Two Harbors' Castle Danger Brewery to raise money for the first time. The brewery will contribute 5 percent of the sales of its "Maple Marzen" Oktoberfest-style ale to the Split Rock River bridge project.

Castle Danger's "Team Danger" volunteer group already had done some work with the SHTA to maintain the trail, but with a capital campaign and a specific project the time seemed right to partner to raise money for the trail, brewery officials said.

"We believe that having a concrete project that people within the area are familiar with will definitely help drive people to purchase that beer instead of one of our other year-round beers and really supporting the SHT in that capacity," Castle Danger marketing and events coordinator Maddy Stewart said. "I think it will be a driving force for some people knowing that the Castle Danger donation they are contributing to will go to a specific project."

Maple Marzen — brewed with maple syrup produced in the area — will be available for purchase at the Castle Danger taproom in both pints and growlers and in kegs distributed throughout Minnesota.

The brewery is hosting a launch night to introduce Maple Marzen on Friday from 6-9 p.m. at its tap room in Two Harbors, with music by Teague Alexy from 7-9 p.m.

Find more information at www.shta.org.