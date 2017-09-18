MN DNR Weekly Report for Sept. 18, 2017

CO Colleen Adam (Ray) worked the small game opener through the mist and rain on Saturday checking several hunters. The harvest was low. The sun appeared on Sunday and moods improved even if the success rate did not. Work continues on open/pending cases.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring angling and boating activities over the week. Few grouse hunters were encountered - heavy rain in the area and dense leaf cover greeted hunters.

CO Marc Hopkins (Tower) attended training all week.

CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked the small game and archery deer openers, on-going early goose hunting, bear baiting and hunting, ATV’s, the state park and anglers. Deer baiting was also addressed. Grouse hunters were scarce on Saturday, with more hunters out on Sunday. Success was poor. The officer assisted the Hibbing PD with a burglary suspect, located the suspect and turned him over to the PD who arrested him. The officer also assisted the Chisholm PD and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Dept. with a Class 2 ATV rollover accident with injuries. The driver had been pinned under the ATV and was later arrested for DWI. An individual was cited for dumping a truck load of litter in the woods. Enforcement action was taken on littering, motor vehicle trespass on a state trail, and a number of ATV violations.

CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) followed up on reports of nuisance beaver activity that is threatening to wash out area roads. Unfortunately, the landowner of the property that the beaver dam is on is unwilling to allow the beaver to be trapped. CO Frericks advised USDA to seek a court order to remove the beaver. The small game opener saw few people out possibly due to the very wet conditions. Very few grouse were seen in the bag but hunters who got off the beaten path reports seeing and hearing high numbers of birds.

CO Mark Fredin (Aurora) reports checking many grouse hunters throughout the week and most all hunters stated they saw few to no birds. CO Fredin did not see a single grouse throughout the week in his travels. Assistance was given to the Sheriff’s office on a medical and to the local PD on a car accident.

District 6 - Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely 1) reports small game had a fairly slow opener and fewer hunters were seen than years past. Although grouse were present hunters reported very little luck, most having hunted all weekend without seeing a bird. Violations included untagged trap and hunting without a license in possession.

CO Marty Stage (Ely) worked the small game opener and found that the rain and cover were probably responsible for the lack of hunters. There were more fishermen than hunters encountered. The leaves are bright and colorful and there are way less people in the area now.

CO Darin Fagerman (Grand Marais) reports a very quiet grouse opener. A rainy forecast may have kept hunter numbers down. The grouse didn’t appear for hunters that did venture out as reports were poor. The officer did interrupt a hawk trying to make a meal out of a grouse as he rounded the corner in his squad. The hawk went back to its perch while the grouse flew away missing a few feathers. Pink salmon are spawning in pretty good numbers in the north shore tributaries as good success was reported.

CO Mary Manning (Grand Marais East) followed up on a wanton waste bear case from the previous week as well as other bear season issues. The officer worked a busy small game opener; hunter numbers and birds seen appeared down a bit. Anglers were plentiful on Lake Superior tributaries as were the salmon they were pursuing; while still looking pretty decent, the salmon were not so apt to bite. Campers in state parks are reminded that they must use the new system to register for sites. Campsites that are unoccupied may be reserved already and not open for the taking; doing so will result in extra paperwork and an inconvenient move for violators.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked a busy small game opener with numerous grouse hunter checks. Almost no hunters reported success with few birds seen. No bow hunters were checked. In one noteworthy angler check, the CO was watching a group with binoculars that seemed way too interested/concerned with the presence of another boat in the area. CO Bermel left the area then set up to observe with spotting scope and soon determined two of the anglers were fishing with extra lines. Citations were issued and equipment seized. Other enforcement action included unregistered OHM, transport loaded firearm in motor vehicle, late hunting, and no license in possession.

CO David Schottenbauer (Silver Bay) worked a busy small game weekend. Time was spent assisting a hunter find his hunting party. CO Schottenbauer also worked some lingering bear hunting activity this week as well.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Tofte) checked anglers along the north shore streams. The officer attended a meeting at Camp Ripley, handled nuisance animal calls, and worked bear hunters. CO Wahlstrom attended rifle and handgun training with Officer Oberg.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked a fairly quiet small game opener with few birds seen in the bag. Ground cover is still thick with plenty of hiding spots for wary birds. CO Murray continued to monitor the bear harvest and time was spent tracking down illegal deer baiting activity.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Randy Patten (Northome) checked bear hunters, grouse hunters, and anglers. CO Patten patrolled an area with ongoing ATV complaints, worked on a trespass violation, and issued several wildlife possession permits.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) worked the archery deer opener, checked small game hunters, monitored angling activity, and provided K9 demo’s at area events. The area pan fish anglers had good success this week. Enforcement action was taken for no license in possession and fail to remove drain plug.

CO Sarah Grell (Grand Rapids) checked hunting and fishing activity this past week. She worked a fishing over-limit complaint and also a complaint of OHV operation around an Itasca County gate on Itasca County non-motorized property. Enforcement action was taken for fishing and boating violations.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked small game and bow deer opener. Enforcement action was taken for loaded shotguns in a motor vehicle, not having a small game license, not wearing blaze orange while small game hunting, and trespass.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Hill City) worked angling, big game, migratory waterfowl, small game, and ATV enforcement. CO Van Asch attended a Trails Task Force meeting held in Itasca County. The weekend brought many hunters to the area with archery deer and small game seasons opening up. Grouse hunters had limited success due to the extensive foliage still on the trees. Enforcement action was taken for angling with extra lines, no small game license, and transporting loaded firearms.

District 8 - Duluth area

CO Nick Prachar (Brookston) reports a busy small game opener. With so many leaves still on the trees and under-brush grouse were tough to come by, but that did not stop hunters from trying. CO Prachar worked with other CO’s on game hunting investigations. Enforcement action was taken on ATV operators with juvenile passengers not wearing helmets. CO Prachar assisted St. Louis County on a traumatic injury call and MN State Patrol with a DUI arrest.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) spent time working on complaint areas of past archery deer hunting locations and monitored waters complaints. A restoration order was issued due to wetland violation. ATV activity has increased throughout the area, so time was spent working high activity locations. Small game opener brought many people into the woods with grouse being the primary target for most. Archery deer and bear hunting was also worked.

CO Jeff Humphrey (Cromwell) worked AIS, boating, angling, OHV, ricing, and hunting enforcement during the week. Calls were taken on bear hunting, dumped bear carcass, and upcoming hunting season questions. Patrols were conducted in the Fond du Lac state forest, local wildlife management areas, and county managed lands. Rice harvesters were checked for licenses and safety equipment. CO Humphrey attended training at Camp Ripley. Violations for no license in possession, OHV operation, and registration were encountered.

CO Scott Staples (Carlton) issued nuisance beaver permits and a possession permit for a car killed bear. Assistance was given on area details where suspected hunting violations were reported. With the opening of small game and archery deer seasons, extra time was spent checking hunters over the weekend. Enforcement action was taken for miscellaneous ATV violations. A wetland complaint was investigated and is ongoing.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Keith Olson (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked grouse hunters over the opening weekend. Not many birds were seen in the bag but hunters were enthusiastic just to get out in the woods. CO Olson checked anglers shore angling on inland lakes, some pink salmon are starting to show up in the North shore streams. Bear hunters were also checked, most reported the bears had switched to nocturnal movements during the week. Aspen leaves are starting to turn along the shore and inland trails north of Duluth. Questions are increasing for the firearms deer season and recent boundary changes in the Duluth area.

CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked salmon anglers in rivers and anglers on the St Louis. Questions were answered about land access for grouse hunting. Wild rice harvesters continued to do well early in the week. Enforcement action was taken for ATV violations.

