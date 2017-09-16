Angling participation increased from 33.1 million anglers in 2011 to 35.8 million in 2016, according to the report.

The survey showed that the most substantial increases in outdoor participation involve wildlife-watching — observing and photographing wildlife. The report indicates these activities increased 20 percent from 2011 to 2016, from 71.8 million to 86 million participants. Expenditures by wildlife watchers also rose sharply — 28 percent — between 2011 and 2016, from $59.1 billion to $75.9 billion.

Waterfowl stamp chosen

A painting of white-winged scoters by Shakopee, Minn., artist Mark Thone will be featured on the 2018 Minnesota migratory waterfowl stamp.

Thone won the annual stamp contest sponsored by the Department of Natural Resources. This was Thone's first time winning the duck stamp contest.

The waterfowl stamp validation for hunting is $7.50, and for an extra 75 cents purchasers can receive the pictorial stamp. Revenue from stamp sales is dedicated to waterfowl management and habitat work. Stamp sales generate about $700,000 per year for waterfowl habitat.

Zinke seeks more hunting opportunities

On Friday, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke signed an order aimed at increasing hunting and fishing access on federal lands and improving wildlife management. The order came just a few days after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced a survey that found there are 2.2 million fewer hunters in America now than in 2011.

Among other things, the order directs bureaus within the Fish and Wildlife Service to:

• Within 120 days, produce a plan to expand access for hunting and fishing on lands within the Bureau of Land Management, Fish and Wildlife Service and national parks.

• Amend national monument management plans to ensure the public's right to hunt, fish and target shoot.

• Expand educational outreach programs for veterans, minorities and youths.

• Improve wildlife management through collaboration with state, tribal,​ territorial and conservation partners.

DNR seeks oversight committee members

Minnesotans who would like to serve on committees that review how the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources spends game and fish fund dollars are welcome to submit an application by Sept. 25.

The DNR is seeking at least 12 people to serve on the Fisheries Oversight and Wildlife Oversight committees. Applications are being accepted until Sept. 25 online at the DNR's Game and Fish Fund Budgetary Oversight webpage at mndnr.gov/gamefishoversight.

Open houses for Pelican Lake set

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will host open houses this fall to gather input on the future of northern pike and bass (smallmouth and largemouth) regulations on Pelican Lake near Orr.

One open house will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the DNR Central Office in St. Paul. The second will be from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 17 at the American Legion Post 480 located in Orr.

Experimental regulations for northern pike and bass have been in place on Pelican Lake since 1998. The current regulations expire on March 1.