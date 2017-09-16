Outdoors calendar for Sept. 17, 2017

• Sept. 30 — Minnesota fall turkey season opener and prairie chicken season.

• Oct. 4-10 — Wisconsin bear season in all zones other than Zone C with bait and other legal methods not using dogs.

• Oct. 7-8 — Wisconsin youth deer hunt.

• Oct. 14 — Minnesota pheasant opener.

• Nov. 4-19 — Minnesota firearms deer season in Series 100 units.

• Nov. 18-26 — Wisconsin gun deer season.

• Nov. 25-Dec. 10 — Minnesota muzzleloader deer season.

• Nov. 27-Dec. 6 — Wisconsin muzzleloader deer season.

Consult regulations for other seasons.

QUOTE

"To band a bird is to hold a ticket in a great lottery."

— ALDO LEOPOLD, "A Sand County Almanac"

DO IT

Catch a trout

Brookies in Minnesota's inland stream-trout lakes are taking on their fall spawning colors now. You won't see a much more beautiful fish. Fishing remains open in stream-trout lakes through Oct. 31, and now is an excellent time to fish them. To research these stocked trout lakes, go to www.mndnr.gov and search "stream trout lakes." You'll find a list of the lakes by location telling you what species are stocked in each.