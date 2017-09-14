35th annual Fat Tire Festival to be held this weekend

A total of 3,100 riders are slated to participate in the two main events that begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. About 2,100 riders will take part in the Chequamegon 40, which starts on Main Street in Hayward and finishes at Mount Telemark near Cable. Another 1,000 bikers will start at the same time in downtown Cable and travel 16 miles in the Short and Fat race that also ends at Mount Telemark.

"One longstanding key to the Chequamegon's continued success is that it is a citizen race which means there are challenges that Mom, Dad and both kids can take on, compete and feel a great sense of accomplishment," said festival director Gary Crandall. "That notwithstanding — some of the top riders in the country will be in attendance ... competing for the chance to be called a champion."

Brian Matter finished second in the Chequamegon 40 last year, and is coming back hoping for his seventh title. Last year's winner Corey Stelljes also is in the field, along with other top riders including Jeff Hall and Jesse Lalonde.

The women's field in the Chequamegon 40 is set to be competitive as well, with former champions Kyia Anderson and Catherine Walberg returning, along with top riders Eleanor Bacso, Jill Cederholm, Corey Coogan Cisek and Rebecca Ireland.

The festivities begin today for adults, with "Friday Funday" events such as bicycle bowling, klunker toss, bicycle limbo and log pull beginning at 5 p.m. at the finish line at Mount Telemark. Those events will continue from 2-4 p.m. Saturday.

For kids, there will be bicycle parades in Cable and Hayward starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, and a kids' bicycle rodeo and criterium from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Mount Telemark. The kids' events are free and open to all kids younger than 12; helmets are required.

Crandall said he believes that all of the outdoor events in the Cable and Hayward areas — which also host the annual American Birkebeiner cross-country ski race, among other events — would be difficult without the volunteers.

"This is only possible with the tremendous community volunteer support that all events receive. The volunteers really take personal ownership in being part of the events," Crandall said. "The world comes to Wisconsin in all of these activities, bringing economic benefit to our small towns."

Online

For more information on the weekend's festivities, go to cheqfattire.com.