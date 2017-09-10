Here are some suggested hikes for good maple colors, which should be peaking soon. Go to shta.org for directions to trailheads.

• In Duluth from the Becks Road trailhead parking lot to Ely's Peak and back, 1.8 miles total.

• In Duluth, from the parking lot at 40th Avenue West/Haines Road, hike the ridgeline southwest to the trailhead at Skyline Parkway/Highland Street, 5.6 miles total out and back. Or take the Brewer Park Loop, 3.4 miles.

• Magney-Snively Park trailhead in Duluth — hike southwest through the Magney-Snively old-growth maple forest to Bardon Peak area and back, 3.8 miles total.

• From Castle Danger trailhead, hike to Wolf Rock and back with great views of maple forests and Lake Superior, 1 mile total.

• Hike southwest, out and back, from the Penn Boulevard trailhead in Silver Bay to a great overlook of Lake Superior, 3 miles total.

• From the Minnesota Highway 1 trailhead north of Silver Bay, go northeast to climb the steep ridgeline to the Fantasia spur trail. Take the half-mile spur trail to the end and return the same way, 2.8 miles total.

• Take the Lutsen gondola to the top of Moose Mountain, see the blazing colors from the top of the mountain, and take the .8-mile SHT spur trail and then the 2.7-mile main trail back to the chalet for a total hike of 3.5 miles.

• Hike from the Caribou Trail (Cook County Road 4) trailhead parking lot south of Lutsen to Lake Agnes and along the lake, then climb to a dramatic overview of Lake Agnes at Hunter's Rock and back, 3.2 miles total.

Weigh in on Wisconsin deer hunting

Online comments about future Wisconsin deer seasons will be accepted starting Monday and continuing through Sept. 22 at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website, dnr.wi.gov.

Wisconsin County Deer Advisory Councils (CDACs) will provide preliminary recommendations on county deer population objectives for the next three years. The recommendations include potential changes to Deer Management Unit (DMU) boundaries. In Douglas County, the CDAC recommends changing some DMU boundaries. For more information, go to dnr.wi.gov and search the keyword "CDAC."

Hawk Weekend coming up

Hawk Weekend, the annual celebration of the hawk migration at Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory in Duluth, will take place Friday through Sunday. The weekend includes hawk-watching, field trips, programs and a natural history train excursion. A fee is charged for some activities.

The event is held annually at a time when the peak of the raptor migration over Duluth typically occurs. Hawk-watching at Hawk Ridge is free, and the Hawk Ridge staff is on duty to describe the hawk flight. The main overlook is about one mile east of Glenwood Street on Skyline Parkway. For more information, go to (218) 428-6209.

Bassmaster coming to Mille Lacs

The 2017 Toyota Bassmaster Angler of the Year Championship will be held Friday through Sunday on Mille Lacs Lake. In addition, the Bassmaster Elite Series Outdoors Expo will take place in conjunction with the tournament. On Saturday, all 50 anglers will take part in the expo and a Bassmaster University event where fans can meet their favorite anglers. Find more information at bassmaster.com.