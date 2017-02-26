The 66,389 raptor total was slightly below the long-term average. Hawk counts started in 1972 at Hawk Ridge. Despite that below-average total, the numbers of sharp-shinned hawks, bald eagles, merlins and peregrine falcons all were the most since counting began, said Janelle Long, executive director of Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory.

Of continued concern, counts of northern goshawks, broad-winged hawks, rough-legged hawks and American kestrels were all below average, Long said. Reasons for those declines are not fully understood, she said.

The non-raptor season total of 349,235 included record or high numbers of greater white-fronted geese, American white pelicans, ruby-crowned kinglets, golden-crowned kinglets, brown creepers and Empidonax flycatchers.

Warblers took top honors among non-raptors, with a total of 78,297 counted, another season record. On Oct. 6 alone, 19,465 were counted. The 2016 season total of 27,688 yellow-rumped warblers compares to the previous average of only about 3,500.

"In the case of all these non-raptor groups of birds, the numbers in recent years are 10 times higher than in previous years," Long said. "These numbers represent very real and recent changes in the migration at Hawk Ridge."

Minnesota licenses expire soon

Minnesota fishing, hunting and trapping licenses for 2016 expire Tuesday, DNR officials said.

Licenses for 2017 are now available wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold, online at www.mndnr.gov/buyalicense and by telephone at (888) 665-4236. All 2017 fishing licenses become effective March 1.

New licenses are required for 2016 hunting and fishing seasons that continue past Feb. 28.

Customers who purchase online via a smartphone won't receive a conventional paper license. Instead, they'll receive a text message or email that serves as proof of a valid fish or game license to state conservation officers. A printed copy of the text or email also can serve as proof of a valid license.