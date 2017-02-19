April 15-16 — Wisconsin youth turkey hunt.

April 19 — First Wisconsin turkey hunting period begins.

May 5 — Deadline for Minnesota bear hunt lottery.

May 6 — Wisconsin inland fishing opener; Wisconsin smallmouth bass catch-and-release season (northern zone) opener; Wisconsin largemouth bass harvest season opener.

May 13 — Opening of Minnesota fishing season.

May 27 — Wisconsin muskie fishing opener, northern zone.

June 3 — Minnesota muskie fishing opener.

June 17 — Wisconsin northern zone smallmouth bass harvest season begins.

Sept. 1 — Minnesota bear hunting opener.

Sept. 2 — Minnesota early goose hunting season.

Sept. 16 — Minnesota archery deer and grouse hunting openers; Wisconsin archery and crossbow deer opener; Wisconsin grouse hunting opener.

Sept. 23 — Minnesota waterfowl opener (tentative); Minnesota woodcock hunting opener.

Oct. 14 — Minnesota pheasant opener.

Nov. 4 — Minnesota firearms deer opener.

Nov. 18 — Wisconsin gun deer opener.

QUOTABLE:

"It is always there, of course, when you come back from the green world. You have been living by sunrise and sunset, by wind and rain, surrounded by the ebb and flow of lives that respond only to such simple, rhythmic elements. But now the tone and tempo of the days switch. Instead of harmony, jangle."

— COLIN FLETCHER, long-distance walker and author

DO IT:

Get some natural Vitamin D

With the forecast for sun and temperatures in the mid-40s, this would be a fine day to stand in the middle of some lake jigging for crappies or sunfish and soaking up some February sunshine. Be sure to check ice conditions for safety.