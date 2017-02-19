Deer planning meetings coming to Duluth, Mountain Iron

The details:

• 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Room W2630 at Lake Superior College, 2101 Trinity Road, Duluth

• 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday in the Iroquois Room at the Mountain Iron Community Center, 8586 Enterprise Drive South

The DNR is in the process of developing a deer management plan and has formed a Deer Plan Advisory Committee to help guide the agency. Feedback from these meetings and others held around the state will be provided to the committee.

DNR wildlife officials say that, unlike in typical input meetings, considerable time will be devoted in these meetings to small-group brainstorming and discussions to get in-depth feedback.

The public is also encouraged to complete an online deer questionnaire at mndnr.gov (go to "hunting" and "deer"). The questionnaire will remain open through March 5.

Youth turkey hunting offered

The Gitchee Gumme Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will hold its 12th annual Douglas County Learn to Hunt Turkey Program on April 8-9 at the Wascott 4 Corners Recreation Club. First-time turkey hunters from 10 to 17 years old are invited to apply for one of 15 hunting spots.

This is a free hunt provided by the chapter. Youths must not have purchased a turkey license in past years. Youths do not have to pass a hunter education class to participate and will be mentored by an experienced hunter both days. All meals and shells will be provided by the chapter.

A mandatory four-hour clinic will be given on March 25 at Superior Trap Club on Wisconsin Highway 35, about 1¼ miles north of Pattison State Park. Find registration forms at Pattison State Park, on the Gitchee Gumme Chapter's Facebook page, or by contacting Kevin Feind at Pattison State Park at (715) 399-3111 or cell (218) 591-3111.

Colleges to launch trapshooting league

Five Northeastern Minnesota community colleges will start a clay-target league starting this fall, said Tommy Bennett, recruiting coordinator at Vermilion Community College in Ely.

Clay-target shooting has become very popular in high schools across Minnesota, with more than 10,000 students and 300 teams competing.

The five colleges that will take part in the co-ed league are Hibbing Community College, Itasca Community College, Mesabi Range College, Rainy River Community College and Vermilion Community College.

DNR proposes deer boundary change near Cloquet

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will present a proposed boundary change for deer permit areas 181 and 182 near Cloquet at a public meeting from 7-9 p.m. March 6 in the Cloquet High School cafeteria.

The proposed change would move a narrow peninsula of land from deer permit area 181 into deer permit area 182, DNR officials said.