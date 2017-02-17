Book Across the Bay returns Saturday

Except the race takes place entirely at night, on water. Well, frozen water, across Chequamegon Bay on Lake Superior.

And then there are the bonfires at every kilometer along the race route — on ice, remember.

And the ice luminaries. More than a thousand of the frozen cylinders with candles at regular intervals marking the course.

And the giant snow dragon that shoots fire.

And, if it's a clear night, the dazzling star-filled sky of northern Wisconsin, far from the light pollution of big cities.

It all combines for a pretty fantastic way to beat back winter's long, cold nights.

That's how the race got its start in 1996, when a group of locals had the crazy idea of skiing across Lake Superior by candlelight to make winter a little more bearable.

"Come mid-February, people are really sick of winter up here," said Laurence Wiland, who has been involved with the all-volunteer committee that plans the event since its first rendition.

Wiland, who moved to Ashland from Michigan the same year the race got its start, said one of the other committee members who's been involved since the beginning, Andy Matheus, got the idea for the race from an event in Minnesota that had ice luminaries.

"That sort of got him to thinking these are really cool, and maybe we can do something with that," Wiland said.

Matheus, a skier, pitched the idea to some friends of hosting a nighttime ski event on Chequamegon Bay, which reliably freezes fairly solid every winter. Members of a friends group for the Washburn Public Library got involved, and they decided to make it a fundraiser for the library — thus the "Book" in the event name.

The group thought 100 locals might show up for the first event. More than 350 did.

"It took off — it took on a life of its own," Wiland said. "After that first year, we thought we were on to something here."

Friends told friends, family told family, and without a dime spent on advertising, the race grew.

Four or five years ago, participation peaked at about 3,800 people, Wiland said. He expects about 3,000 people this year.

That's a big crowd for small towns like Ashland (pop. 8,216) and Washburn (pop. 2,117).

"That's pretty significant for us," Wiland said. "I figure just about everyone has their couch and extra bedroom full this weekend."

That small-town feel is another thing that makes the race special. There are hundreds of volunteers, in-kind donations from businesses and sponsors who add their own fun touches to rest stops at every kilometer.

"We've always tried to keep the small-town atmosphere to the race," he said, noting that includes keeping entry fees affordable. "I think people appreciate that. They say this is really a genuine community effort."

If you go

Book Across the Bay Kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday at Maslowski Beach in Ashland.

Race officials reported Friday that the event is a go, despite temperatures in the 50s on Friday and forecast highs near 50 again Saturday.

"Our ice cover is in good shape and will not be affected by a couple days of warm temperatures. Snow cover on the course, however, may end up being fairly thin and soft come Saturday," officials reported online. "Walking the course will be allowed, but we'd advise wearing waterproof footwear, and if you have ice cleats for your shoes bring those along."

Race organizers recommend participants park at the finish line at Thompson's West End Park in Washburn and take a shuttle to the start line in Ashland.

Walk-in registration in Washburn is $30 for adults and $25 for kids and college students.

For more information, go to www.batb.org.