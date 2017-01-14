Outdoors Notes for Jan. 15, 2017
Superior Trap Club open for single and double shooting, 11 a.m. today as well as Jan. 29, Feb. 12, Feb. 26, March 12 and March 26. Go to superiortrapclub.com for details.
Cloquet Community Education offers Gearing Up for Canoe Camping, for ages 15 and older, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Cloquet Middle School, room W143. Cost: $8. Call (218) 879-1261 or go to www.isd94.org/communityed.cfm for required pre-registration.
Arrowhead Fly Fishing Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Clyde Iron Works, 2920 W. Michigan St. Program: Doug Mroz presents different kinds of fly lines and line weights. All the "ins and outs" of having the right lines for your rod(s). Fly casting at 6 p.m. Go to www.arrowheadflyfishers.com.
Western Lake Superior Trolling Association, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mr. D's, 5622 Grand Ave. Topic: Open discussion.
Douglas County Deer Advisory Council discusses chronic wasting disease recommendations, 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Superior Public Library, 1530 Tower Ave. Additional information on CDAC recommendations, agendas and membership is available at www.dnr.wi.gov, keyword "CDAC" or email DNRCDACWebMail@Wisconsin.gov with any questions.
Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club adult Nordic ski lessons, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday as well as Jan. 26, Feb. 2 and Feb. 9, Lester-Amity Chalet. Cost: $60 for all or $20 per session. Bring your own equipment. Go to www.duluthxc.com.
Courage Kenny Northland offers these events. Call Mark or Tara at (218) 726-4834 to register.
- Curling event, Friday, Duluth Curling Club.
- Adaptive Yoga sessions offered Tuesdays morning and evening as well as Wednesday evenings beginning Jan. 31-Feb. 1.
Voyageurs National Park, International Falls, offers these events. Call (218) 283-6600 or go to www.nps.gov/voya.
- Night light snowshoe hike, 6-7:30 p.m. Friday. Snowshoes provided. Bring a headlamp. Free.
- Children's fun day, Feb. 5: 2-2:50 p.m. for pre-K through grade 2 and 3-4 p.m. for grades 3-5. Free.
- Moose Decline in Northeastern Minnesota, 2-4 p.m. Feb. 12. Free.
- Wonderful Wolves, 2-4 p.m. Feb. 26. Free.
- Growing Up at Kettle Falls, 2-4 p.m. March 5. Free.
- Go Wild for Nature and Books, 2-3:30 p.m. March 12. Free.
- Canoe paddle carving workshop, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19. Cost: $32; recommended for ages 14 and older. Register at www.voyageurs.org/event/canoe-paddle-carving-workshop by March 10.
- Hiking Voyageurs and Beyond, 2-3:30 p.m. March 20. Free.
Fly tying classes, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Superior Fly Angler, 310 Belknap, Superior. Topic: Tying yarn flies and x-legs. Cost: $10, includes all supplies and materials. Space is limited; registration is required and space is limited. Call (715) 395-9520.
Brownstone Trail Candlelight Walk, hosted by Bayfield Regional Conservancy, 5-7 p.m. Saturday. Meet at Maggie's Restaurant, 257 Manypenny Ave., Bayfield. Go to www.brcland.org.
United Northern Sportsmen's Club's annual ice fishing contest, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 22, Island Lake, north of Duluth at the United Northern Sportsmen's headquarters. Call (218) 590-9389 or go to www.uns-duluth.com for details.
Snowshoe making workshop, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 28, Boulder Lake Environmental Learning Center, 7328 Boulder Dam Road. Cost: $120. Call (218) 721-3731 for required reservations. Boulder Night Ski and Snowshoe, 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 28, Boulder Lake Environmental Center, 7328 Boulder Dam Road. Wear a Hawaiian shirt and bring your skis or snowshoes. Cost: $10 by Jan. 20 or $15 day of event. Call (218) 721-3731.
Fly fishing film tour, 4 p.m. Jan. 29, Clyde Iron Works, 2920 W. Michigan St. Tickets: $13 in advance, $15 at door; available at Great Lakes Fly Shop and Superior Fly Angler. Go to www.arrowheadflyfishers.com.
John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, Jan. 29-Feb. 2. Go to www.beargrease.com.
11th annual Candlelight Ski, Skate and Snowshoe, 4-7 p.m. Feb. 11, Hartley Nature Center, 3001 Woodland Ave. Cost: $10 per person, $20 for Hartley member households or $35 for non-member households. Call (218) 724-6735 for required registration as space is limited.
The DXC Snow Ball Gala, 5-9:30 p.m. Feb. 11, Greysolon Ballroom, 231 E. Superior St. Tickets in advance: $80 per person. Go to www.duluthxc.com.
Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show, Feb. 15-19, DECC. Hours: 5-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $10 for adults, $6 for ages 6-17 and free for younger kids. Go to www.shamrockprod.com/visitor/duluth/duluthvhome.aspx.
Bike Across the Bay, Feb. 19, Ashland/Washburn. Fifteen-mile fat bike race across Chequamegon Bay. Go to www.northcoastcycling.com/bike-across-the-bay-2017.
Positive Energy Outdoors February Winter Break Camp, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 20-24. Pickup and dropoff at Marshall School, 1215 Rice Lake Road. Cost: $365 for week, $225 for Monday, Wednesday, Friday or $250 for Tuesday and Thursday. Go to www.campscui.active.com/orgs/PositiveEnergyforYouth#/SelectSessions/1650502 to register. Call (218) 391-0147 or go to www.outdooredventures.org for more information.
Minnesota Master Naturalist Volunteer Training, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every other Saturday for six sessions beginning Feb. 25 through May 6 at Sugarloaf Cove Nature Center, Highway 61 at mile 73.3 near Schroeder. Cost: $275. Call (888) 241-4532, email info@minnesotamasternaturalist.org or go to MinnesotaMasterNaturalist.org for required registration.
Wintermoon's 30th anniversary Mushing Wild, March 10-12. Cost: $595, includes lodging, meals and dogsledding. Call (218) 848-2442, email wintermoon@brimson.com or go to www.wintermoonsummersun.com.