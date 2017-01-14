Outdoors Notes for Jan. 15, 2017

Cloquet Community Education offers Gearing Up for Canoe Camping, for ages 15 and older, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Cloquet Middle School, room W143. Cost: $8. Call (218) 879-1261 or go to www.isd94.org/communityed.cfm for required pre-registration.

Arrowhead Fly Fishing Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Clyde Iron Works, 2920 W. Michigan St. Program: Doug Mroz presents different kinds of fly lines and line weights. All the "ins and outs" of having the right lines for your rod(s). Fly casting at 6 p.m. Go to www.arrowheadflyfishers.com.

Western Lake Superior Trolling Association, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mr. D's, 5622 Grand Ave. Topic: Open discussion.

Douglas County Deer Advisory Council discusses chronic wasting disease recommendations, 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Superior Public Library, 1530 Tower Ave. Additional information on CDAC recommendations, agendas and membership is available at www.dnr.wi.gov, keyword "CDAC" or email DNRCDACWebMail@Wisconsin.gov with any questions.

Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club adult Nordic ski lessons, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday as well as Jan. 26, Feb. 2 and Feb. 9, Lester-Amity Chalet. Cost: $60 for all or $20 per session. Bring your own equipment. Go to www.duluthxc.com.

Courage Kenny Northland offers these events. Call Mark or Tara at (218) 726-4834 to register.

Curling event, Friday, Duluth Curling Club.

Adaptive Yoga sessions offered Tuesdays morning and evening as well as Wednesday evenings beginning Jan. 31-Feb. 1.

Voyageurs National Park, International Falls, offers these events. Call (218) 283-6600 or go to www.nps.gov/voya.

Night light snowshoe hike, 6-7:30 p.m. Friday. Snowshoes provided. Bring a headlamp. Free.

Children's fun day, Feb. 5: 2-2:50 p.m. for pre-K through grade 2 and 3-4 p.m. for grades 3-5. Free.

Moose Decline in Northeastern Minnesota, 2-4 p.m. Feb. 12. Free.

Wonderful Wolves, 2-4 p.m. Feb. 26. Free.

Growing Up at Kettle Falls, 2-4 p.m. March 5. Free.

Go Wild for Nature and Books, 2-3:30 p.m. March 12. Free.

Canoe paddle carving workshop, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19. Cost: $32; recommended for ages 14 and older. Register at www.voyageurs.org/event/canoe-paddle-carving-workshop by March 10.

Hiking Voyageurs and Beyond, 2-3:30 p.m. March 20. Free.

Fly tying classes, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Superior Fly Angler, 310 Belknap, Superior. Topic: Tying yarn flies and x-legs. Cost: $10, includes all supplies and materials. Space is limited; registration is required and space is limited. Call (715) 395-9520.

Brownstone Trail Candlelight Walk, hosted by Bayfield Regional Conservancy, 5-7 p.m. Saturday. Meet at Maggie's Restaurant, 257 Manypenny Ave., Bayfield. Go to www.brcland.org.

United Northern Sportsmen's Club's annual ice fishing contest, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 22, Island Lake, north of Duluth at the United Northern Sportsmen's headquarters. Call (218) 590-9389 or go to www.uns-duluth.com for details.

Snowshoe making workshop, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 28, Boulder Lake Environmental Learning Center, 7328 Boulder Dam Road. Cost: $120. Call (218) 721-3731 for required reservations. Boulder Night Ski and Snowshoe, 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 28, Boulder Lake Environmental Center, 7328 Boulder Dam Road. Wear a Hawaiian shirt and bring your skis or snowshoes. Cost: $10 by Jan. 20 or $15 day of event. Call (218) 721-3731.

Fly fishing film tour, 4 p.m. Jan. 29, Clyde Iron Works, 2920 W. Michigan St. Tickets: $13 in advance, $15 at door; available at Great Lakes Fly Shop and Superior Fly Angler. Go to www.arrowheadflyfishers.com.

John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, Jan. 29-Feb. 2. Go to www.beargrease.com.

11th annual Candlelight Ski, Skate and Snowshoe, 4-7 p.m. Feb. 11, Hartley Nature Center, 3001 Woodland Ave. Cost: $10 per person, $20 for Hartley member households or $35 for non-member households. Call (218) 724-6735 for required registration as space is limited.

The DXC Snow Ball Gala, 5-9:30 p.m. Feb. 11, Greysolon Ballroom, 231 E. Superior St. Tickets in advance: $80 per person. Go to www.duluthxc.com.

Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show, Feb. 15-19, DECC. Hours: 5-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $10 for adults, $6 for ages 6-17 and free for younger kids. Go to www.shamrockprod.com/visitor/duluth/duluthvhome.aspx.

Bike Across the Bay, Feb. 19, Ashland/Washburn. Fifteen-mile fat bike race across Chequamegon Bay. Go to www.northcoastcycling.com/bike-across-the-bay-2017.

Positive Energy Outdoors February Winter Break Camp, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 20-24. Pickup and dropoff at Marshall School, 1215 Rice Lake Road. Cost: $365 for week, $225 for Monday, Wednesday, Friday or $250 for Tuesday and Thursday. Go to www.campscui.active.com/orgs/PositiveEnergyforYouth#/SelectSessions/1650502 to register. Call (218) 391-0147 or go to www.outdooredventures.org for more information.

Minnesota Master Naturalist Volunteer Training, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every other Saturday for six sessions beginning Feb. 25 through May 6 at Sugarloaf Cove Nature Center, Highway 61 at mile 73.3 near Schroeder. Cost: $275. Call (888) 241-4532, email info@minnesotamasternaturalist.org or go to MinnesotaMasterNaturalist.org for required registration.

Wintermoon's 30th anniversary Mushing Wild, March 10-12. Cost: $595, includes lodging, meals and dogsledding. Call (218) 848-2442, email wintermoon@brimson.com or go to www.wintermoonsummersun.com.