Outdoors Notes for Jan. 8

Nordic Spirit Youth Ski League, youth cross-country ski lessons, Sundays beginning today through Feb. 12, Spirit Mountain Nordic Center. 1-2:30 p.m. for grades 4-8 and 1:30-2:30 p.m. for grades K-3. Registration and equipment fitting, 3-5 p.m. today. Cost: $20 for first child in family, $15 for every child thereafter with a maximum of $45 per family. Go to duluthxc.com for registration forms. Call Mary Jane at (218) 626-2532 if questions. Volunteer teachers always welcome.

Snowflake Kidski, 2-3:30 p.m. Sundays beginning today through Feb. 12, Snowflake Nordic Ski Center, 4348 Rice Lake Road. Cost: $55 per child, $40 for DXC member children. Parents may also participate for $75 or $60 for DXC members. Eamil dxckidsski@gmail.com or call (218) 341-0058.

Banff Mountain Film Festival, 7 p.m. today, DECC Symphony Hall. Tickets: $12 in advance, $17 at door. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets available at Continental, Duluth Pack, Ski Hut (East & West), Trailfitters, Urban Forest, Vertical Endeavors and DECC box office. Go to duluthxc.com/banff.

Courage Kenny Northland offers these events. Call Mark or Tara at (218) 726-4834 to register.

• Adaptive Ski program, for youth and adults at Spirit Mountain and Giants Ridge, today through March 9 from 5:45-8 p.m. Sundays; 5:45-8 p.m. Tuesdays; 5:45-8 p.m. Thursdays.

• Curling event, Jan. 13, Duluth Curling Club.

• Adaptive Yoga sessions offered Tuesdays morning and evening as well as Wednesday evenings beginning Jan. 31-Feb. 1.

Twin Ports Walleye Association, 7 p.m. Tuesday, VFW, 2023 W. Michigan St. Call Dave at (218) 391-6874.

River Talk series, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Iron Mug Coffee & Ale House, 1096 88th Ave. W., Duluth. Topic: "Sand Dune Restoration in Wisconsin — What's the Point?" with Linda Cadotte of the city of Superior.

Duluth Audubon Society, 7 p.m. Thursday, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Duluth, 835 W. College St. Program: "Management of a Threatened Species — The Story of the Common Tern in the Western Great Lakes Region," presented by Annie Bracey, PhD candidate in the Conservation Sciences Program at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, a researcher at the Natural Resources Research Institute in Duluth. Free.

Superior Hiking Trail Association guided snowshoe hike, 10 a.m. Saturday, Brewer Park Loop in Duluth. Meet at the Haines Road parking lot. Bring your own snowshoes. Call (218) 834-2700 or go to shta.org/news-events/guided-hikes.

Fly tying classes, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Superior Fly Angler, 310 Belknap, Superior. Topic: Tying nymphs. Cost: $10, includes all supplies and materials. Space is limited; registration is required and space is limited. Call (715) 395-9520.

Under the Moon, Ice and Snow, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sugarloaf Cove Nature Center, Highway 61 at mile 73.3 near Schroeder. Dress for the weather. Free. Call (218) 525-0001 or go to sugarloafnorthshore.org.

Cloquet Community Education offers these classes. Call (218) 879-1261 or go to isd94.org/communityed.cfm for required pre-registration.

• Gearing Up for Canoe Camping, for ages 15 and older, 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 17, Cloquet Middle School, room W143. Cost: $8.

• Winter Biking in Duluth, for ages 8 and older, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 12, Jan. 19, Jan. 26 and Feb. 2. Cost: $145.

Douglas County Deer Advisory Council discusses chronic wasting disease recommendations, 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 18, Superior Public Library, 1530 Tower Ave. Additional information on CDAC recommendations, agendas and membership is available at dnr.wi.gov, keyword "CDAC" or email DNRCDACWebMail@Wisconsin.gov with any questions.

Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club adult Nordic ski lessons, 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 19, Jan. 26, Feb. 2 and Feb. 9, Lester-Amity Chalet. Cost: $60 for all or $20 per session. Bring your own equipment. Go to duluthxc.com.

United Northern Sportsmen's Club's annual ice fishing contest, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 22, Island Lake, north of Duluth at the United Northern Sportsmen's headquarters. Call (218) 590-9389 or go to uns-duluth.com for details.

Snowshoe lacing workshop, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 28, Rainy Lake Visitor Center, Voyageurs National Park, International Falls. Cost: $120, covers cost of materials and instructions but does not include bindings. Go to voyageurs.org/event/snowshoe-lacint to register by Friday. .

Fly Fishing Film Tour, 4 p.m. Jan. 29, Clyde Iron Works, 2920 W. Michigan St. Tickets: $13 in advance, $15 at door; available at Great Lakes Fly Shop and Superior Fly Angler.

John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, Jan. 29-Feb. 2. Go to beargrease.com.

DXC Snow Ball Gala, 5-9:30 p.m. Feb. 11, Greysolon Ballroom, 231 E. Superior St. Tickets in advance: $80 per person. Go to duluthxc.com.

Minnesota Master Naturalist Volunteer Training, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every other Saturday for six sessions beginning Feb. 25 through May 6 at Sugarloaf Cove Nature Center, Highway 61 at mile 73.3 near Schroeder. Cost: $275. Call (888) 241-4532, email info@minnesotamasternaturalist.org or go to MinnesotaMasterNaturalist.org for required registration.

Wintermoon's 30th anniversary Mushing Wild, March 10-12. Cost: $595, includes lodging, meals and dogsledding. Call (218) 848-2442, email wintermoon@brimson.com or go to wintermoonsummersun.com.