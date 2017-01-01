A: Yes. Snowmobile safety training programs have led to greater compliance with safety regulations and recommendations on our trails, and a resulting much lower incidence of crashes resulting in injuries. The success of the program comes from all riders taking part in the class. In encouragement of this, the state Legislature made it mandatory that anyone born after Dec. 31, 1976, must complete a snowmobile safety training course before riding a snowmobile in Minnesota. Youth ages 11-15 have the option to either take the traditional course consisting of classroom time and a riding portion, or the online course that includes both online lessons and a mandatory field day. Adults and students 16 and older must complete either the youth class or the online course, but are not required to attend a field day event. For more information, visit the DNR’s Snowmobile Safety training webpage at dnr.state.mn.us/safety/vehicle/snowmobile/index.html.

Matthew S. Miller is a Minnesota Conservation Officer with the Lake Superior Marine Unit. Send your questions to outdoors@duluthnews.com.