Quotable
“Two days in each year mean as much to me as any holiday, any birthday, any political or historical remembrance — in fact, mean more than most of those other dates ever do. These are the Solstices, the sun’s standings. Each is a precise instant, fleeting and nearly incomprehensible, like the two moments in the swing of a pendulum when the weight pauses at the ends of its arc.
“The moment itself, the standing, is not what counts. I don’t care precisely what time spring becomes summer, or autumn becomes winter. It is not the standing still of the sun’s arc in the sky that is significant, but the change in the trend of days, and the shift of the year.”
Dave Olesen, “North of Reliance”