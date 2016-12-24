A: The St. Louis Harbor has become quite a quality fishery with a lot of nice pike. However, the harbor falls under border water regulations with Wisconsin and spearing of game fish is not allowed on our Wisconsin/Minnesota boundary waters. Spearing of rough fish is still allowed within the appropriate seasons. Hook and line angling, when ice conditions permit, can provide opportunity for very nice walleye, pike, sturgeon and other gamefish. Check the Wisconsin/Minnesota boundary waters regulation section in the Fishing Regulation synopsis for further details.