Time for 'Free Park Friday' at Minnesota state parks
You can work off some of that turkey and stuffing Friday by visiting a Minnesota state park — for free.
It’s “Free Park Friday” on Friday at all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas, including popular destinations such as Jay Cooke State Park near Carlton and Gooseberry Falls State Park near Two Harbors.
This year is the 125th anniversary of the Minnesota state parks and trails system, and the Department of Natural Resources reports that park visitation is showing an increase over last year.
For more information about parks and activities taking place Friday, visit the Free Park Friday website at www.dnr.state.mn.us/freeparkfriday.