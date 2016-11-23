Search
    Free admission Friday to all Minnesota State Parks

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:38 a.m.
    High Falls on the Baptism River in Tettegouche State Park, near Silver Bay. (2013 file / News Tribune)

    Need to burn those extra Thanksgiving dinner calories or take a break from Black Friday shopping?

    Well, take a hike.

    It’s  “Free Park Friday” when entrance fees to all Minnesota State Parks are waived for the day to encourage people to take advantage of the outdoors.

    “Fresh air, great scenery, the company of family and friends and all at no cost. We hope thousands of Minnesota families take advantage of this offer,” said Erika Rivers, director of Minnesota State Parks and Trails.

    On Thanksgiving Day, the average American consumes around 4,500 calories. A brisk walk can burn about 300 calories in one hour.

    Instead of a hike it may be snowshoeing.

    In her announcement about the free park admission, Lt. Gov. Tina Smith said she will be visiting Temperance River State Park on the North Shore.

    But she said no matter where you spend Thanksgiving, “if you are in Minnesota, there is probably a state park within 30 miles.”

