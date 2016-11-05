Outdoors Calendar for Nov. 6

Nov. 26 — Opening day of Minnesota muzzleloader deer season. Minnesota trapping opener for fisher, pine marten, bobcat (check regulations for zone).

Nov. 28 — Opening day of Wisconsin muzzleloader deer season.

Dec. 31 — Opening of Minnesota stream trout lakes entirely within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (see regulations for exceptions). Opening of Minnesota lake trout season on lakes entirely within the BWCAW.

Jan. 14 — Opening of Minnesota stream trout lakes outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Opening of Minnesota lake trout season on lakes outside the BWCAW.

March 25 — Opening of steelhead fishing season on Wisconsin’s Brule River.

May 13 — Opening of Minnesota walleye fishing season.