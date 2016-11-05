Outdoors Notes for Nov. 6

Cross-country ski classes, for beginning and slower skiers, offered 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays with optional recreational sessions on the weekends, Xtraining 101, beginning Tuesday through March 9. Cost: $110. Call (218) 355-0960 or email runnski@gmail.com for details and to register.

Twin Ports Walleye Association meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Duluth VFW, 2023 W. Michigan St. Call Dave at (218) 391-6874.

River Talk Series offers “Creating a Perfect Plover Place,” 7 p.m. Wednesday, Black Woods Grill & Bar, 2525 London Road. Presented by Kris Eilers with the St. Louis River Alliance. Free.

310 Miles of Resilience, 6 p.m. Thursday, Superior Public Library, 1530 Tower Ave. Dr. Shawna Weaver shares her experience of running 310 miles on the Superior Hiking Trail in just nine days. Free. Go to ci.superior.wi.us/693/News-Events.

Duluth Audubon Society, 7 p.m. Thursday, Ordean Middle School, 2900 E. Fourth St. Program: “So You Think You Want to be a Phenologist,” with Larry Weber, author, naturalist and photographer. Free.

Canoe Paddle Making: Bent or Straight Shaft, 6-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Duluth Folk School, 2024 W. Superior St. Cost: $100-$120 depending on materials. Call (218) 310-0098 or go to duluthfolkschool.com to register.

North Shore Sea Duck Trip, presented by Duluth Audubon Society, 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Meet at Canal Park lighthouse parking lot (closest to the Lakewalk and Marine Museum). You need to have your own transportation, carpooling is optional. Bring your binoculars, spotting scopes and lunch. Free. Call Clinton at (507) 525-3151 or email nienh009@d.umn.edu to register.

Arrowhead Fly Fishing, 7 p.m. Nov. 15, Clyde Iron, 2920 W. Michigan St. Speaker: Ike Miller, a drift boat guide for Kinni Creek Lodge and Outfitters, specializing in smallmouth bass, northern, muskie, and walleye fly fishing. Fly casting instruction and practice at 6 p.m.

Locally Stuffed: Basic Sausage Making, 5-8 p.m. Nov. 19, Duluth Folk School at Lester-Amity Chalet. Cost: $65. Call (218) 310-0098 or go to duluthfolkschool.com to register.

Tettegouche State Park offers a series of survival and outdoor skills programs called Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse: Survival Skills for the 21st Century. Twine and Cordage is the last in the series offered 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10. Free, preregistration is required. Go to the events calendar tab at the Tettegouche State Park website — dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/tettegouche/index.html — for complete details and to register. Courage Kenny Northland offers an Adaptive Ski program, for youth and adults at Spirit Mountain and Giants Ridge, Jan. 8-March 9 from 5:45-8 p.m. Tuesdays; 5:45-8 p.m. Thursdays; 5:45-8 p.m. Sundays. Call Mark or Tara at (218) 726-4834 to register.

