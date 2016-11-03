Hunters gear up for Saturday's firearms deer opener

Most deer hunters are hoping to smell a little gunpowder someday during the season, which continues through Nov. 20 in Northeastern Minnesota.

By Wednesday evening, more than 400 hunters had sighted in rifles at the range on Island Lake.

"They're excited," said Mike Kuettel of Duluth, a volunteer at the range. "Everyone's getting ready for the hunt."

He expected the range to get even busier by late Thursday afternoon, as more hunters arrived.

"By about 3 o'clock, this place is going to bust open," Kuettel said.

Nearly 500,000 hunters are expected to take part in the deer hunt, an event that is part ritual, part gathering of friends and family, and a chance to put some venison in the freezer.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is projecting a total deer kill this fall of 165,000 to 185,000, up from about 159,000 last fall. That includes archery and muzzleloader hunters.

The deer population still is recovering from a series of harsh winters and higher harvests a few years ago, and many hunters say they aren't seeing many deer or much deer sign this fall.

"I've seen a few deer — all does," said Dick Tabert, 66, of Duluth, who had stopped at Porky's Convenience, Liquor and Gas near Island Lake on Thursday. "There are very few tracks on our gravel road."

"(Hunters are) pretty depressed about the lack of deer," said David Shrader of Hermantown, another volunteer at the United Northern Sportsmen's range on Thursday.

"We got four on our trail camera last week," said Gavin Campbell, 19, of Lakewood Township. "But it's not as good as it used to be when I was younger."

DNR biologists say hunters should see more deer this fall after a couple of mild winters and good fawn production, but many of the bucks are likely to be younger. Most deer permit areas across Northeastern Minnesota are designated "lottery" units this season, meaning hunters could have entered a lottery for antlerless deer permits earlier this fall. The DNR is offering a limited number of those permits in hopes of growing the deer herd.

Hunters aren't spending as much money getting ready for this deer season this fall, said Aaron Ramsey, sales manager at Fisherman's Corner in Pike Lake, which sells and services guns.

"It's abysmal," Ramsey said. "We're normally mounting scopes all day. I've done four this fall. People who have been out hunting small game aren't seeing many deer."

That doesn't mean hunters won't gather with the hunting gang, though, Ramsey said.

"I think they're still going to the shack," he said, "but they're not spending $400 or $500 on a new gun, clothes and ammunition. They'll go sit and eat, drink and be merry."

For many deer hunters, the gathering with old friends remains a big part of the annual hunt.

"It's the camaraderie. It's the hunt itself," said Jerry Larson, 74, of Plymouth, Minn., who had stopped at Porky's to gas up four ATVs. "Killing an animal is not a fun thing to do. It's the chase."

The weather is forecast to be much milder than Minnesota's firearms hunters are accustomed to. Overnight lows early Saturday are expected to be near 40 with highs Saturday and Sunday near 60 under sunny skies.

"It'll be nice for sitting," Tabert said.

George Kiser, 73, of Duluth had stopped by Fisherman's Corner on Thursday to buy his deer license. He paused outside the shop to look at a mounted deer head for sale.

"I should just buy that one and be done with it," Kiser said.

He isn't as serious about deer hunting as he once was, he said.

"Not anymore," Kiser said. "I shot a great big eight-pointer six or eight years ago. A big, wide eight. After that, I don't care as much if I get one."

For Kiser, unlike many Minnesota deer hunters, acquiring venison isn't important.

"I don't need the meat," he said. "I hunt moose in Alaska."

