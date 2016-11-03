DNR announces Mille Lacs winter fishing regulations

The 2016-17 winter regulation continues last winter's one-fish limit but moves the harvest slot limit up slightly from last year's 18 to 20 inches.

The winter walleye season begins Dec. 1 and extends through Feb. 26.

Tribal and DNR biologists met Nov. 1 to evaluate the status of the walleye population following the completion of the 2015-16 fishing season. The key conservation goal of conserving the abundant 2013 year class was achieved.

"The winter season regulation enables Mille Lacs anglers to catch and keep walleye while providing necessary fish conservation and support to the Mille Lacs area economy," said Don Pereira, DNR fisheries chief. "This regulation allows continued protection of walleye in Mille Lacs' abundant 2013 year class, which are the lake's future spawners."

Northern pike will provide anglers and darkhouse spearers with additional opportunity to harvest fish on Mille Lacs this winter. Like last winter, ice anglers and spearers can keep up to five fish with one longer than 30 inches. However, in order to keep the one northern pike longer than 30 inches, anglers and spearers must have caught or speared two northern pike shorter than 30 inches and have both smaller fish in immediate possession.

The pike regulation also goes into effect on Dec. 1. It continues through March 26 for angling and through Feb. 26 for spearing.