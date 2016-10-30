Outdoors notes for Oct. 30

Annual Ski/Snowboard Swap, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Spirit Mountain. Equipment check-in from 4-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Go to teamduluth.org/skiswap or call (218) 260-4120.

Cross-country ski classes, for beginning and slower skiers, offered 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays with optional recreational sessions on the weekends, Xtraining 101, Nov. 8-March 9. Cost: $110. Call (218) 355-0960 or email runnski@gmail.com for details and to register.

Brimson Sportsmen’s Club Big Buck & Doe Contest. Entry fee: $15. Sign up at Hugo’s in Brimson. Deadline: midnight Friday. Call Hugo’s at (218) 848-2220 for more information.

Duluth Audubon Society, 7 p.m. Nov. 10, Ordean East Middle School, 2900 E. Fourth St. Program: “So You Think You Want to be a Phenologist,” with Larry Weber, author, naturalist and photographer. Free.

Canoe Paddle Making: Bent or Straight Shaft, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 11 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12, Duluth Folk School, 2024 W. Superior St. Cost: $100-$120 depending on materials. Call (218) 310-0098 or go to duluthfolkschool.com to register.

North Shore Sea Duck Trip, presented by Duluth Audubon Society, 7:30 a.m. Nov. 12. Meet at Canal Park Lighthouse parking lot (closest to the Lakewalk and Marine Museum). You need to have your own transportation; carpooling is optional. Bring your binoculars, spotting scopes and lunch. Free. Call Clinton at (507) 525-3151 or email nienh009@d.umn.edu to register.

Locally Stuffed: Basic Sausage Making, 5-8 p.m. Nov. 19, Duluth Folk School at Lester-Amity Chalet. Cost: $65. Call (218) 310-0098 or go to duluthfolkschool.com to register.

Tettegouche State Park offers a series of survival and outdoor skills programs called Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse: Survival Skills for the 21st Century. Twine and Cordage is the last in the series offered 9 a.m. to

3 p.m. Dec. 10. Free, preregistration is required. Go to the events calendar tab at the Tettegouche State Park website — dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/tettegouche/index.html — for complete details and to register.

Courage Kenny Northland offers an Adaptive Ski program, for youth and adults at Spirit Mountain and Giants Ridge, Jan. 8-March 9 from 5:45-8 p.m. Tuesdays; 5:45-8 p.m. Thursdays; 5:45-8 p.m. Sundays. Call Mark or Tara at (218) 726-4834 to register.

If you have a meeting notice or other item to submit to Outdoors Notes, you can email it to us at outdoors@duluthnews.com, enter it online at dntinteractive.com/calendars or fax it (218) 720-4120, attention Outdoors Notes. Deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Tuesday before the Sunday of publication. If you have any questions, call Kris at (218) 723-5322.