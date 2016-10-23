A: The DNR recommends that you design and locate your dock and boat lift to avoid interfering with your neighbors’ use of the water, but there are not specific state laws that prescribe positioning of docks.

Docks and other structures should be placed so that mooring and maneuvering of watercraft can normally be confined within the property lines if they were extended into the water. The placement of a structure is prohibited if it obstructs navigation or creates a water safety hazard, and may require a county permit.

In the situation you describe, it would depend if the neighbor’s dock obstructs your ability to navigate any watercraft you may have from your shore or dock out on the lake. I would also recommend that you check with the county where the lake is located. Some counties have adopted ordinances that further restrict where a dock can be placed on the property in relation to property lines.

Tim Maass is a new Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer assigned to the Osseo station, and is currently training in the Duluth area with CO Matt Miller of the Lake Superior Marine Unit. Send your questions to outdoors@duluthnews.com.