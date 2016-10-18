Public comment sought on Wisconsin lake trout management
Two public meetings will be held next week to discuss the next steps in managing lake trout in Wisconsin waters of Lake Superior, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday. An emergency rule covering lake trout regulations expired Sept. 30, and DNR officials are seeking public comment on management options the agency is considering.
The meetings will run from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Northern Great Lakes Visitors Center, 29270 Highway G in Ashland, and from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Saxon Community Center, 2 Church St. in Saxon.
Feedback from stakeholders will help inform development of another emergency rule covering the recreational lake trout open season that runs from Dec. 1 through Sept. 30, 2017.