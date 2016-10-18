Public comment sought on Wisconsin lake trout management

The meetings will run from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Northern Great Lakes Visitors Center, 29270 Highway G in Ashland, and from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Saxon Community Center, 2 Church St. in Saxon.

Feedback from stakeholders will help inform development of another emergency rule covering the recreational lake trout open season that runs from Dec. 1 through Sept. 30, 2017.