Q: What’s the rule on transporting an animal, either a protected species or one that puts me over the limit, that I accidentally caught in one of my traps?

A: Every effort should be made to avoid catching fully protected species. If possible, a trapper should release accidentally captured protected species back into the wild. If a fully protected species is caught out of season or a daily or possession limit has been reached and the animal is dead in the trap or otherwise cannot be released, you must notify a DNR conservation officer. Without authorization from a conservation officer, a person may not possess or transport a protected species that was accidentally killed or an animal over the limit that was lawfully killed.

Matthew S. Miller is a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer with the Lake Superior Marine Unit. Send your questions to outdoors@duluthnews.com.