Outdoors notes for Oct. 2

Superior Hiking Trail Association offers a guided hike, 10 a.m. today, Jackson Lake Road to Arrowhead Trail. Meet at Arrowhead Trail trailhead. Call (218) 834-2700, email volunteer@shta.org or go to shta.org and click on news & events, then on guided hikes.

Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club offers these events. Go to duluthxc.com to register.

* Fall/winter adult training group, 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays beginning Monday through Feb. 27. Cost: $299.

* Wednesday night hill bounding, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 12-Nov. 16. Free.

* Cross-country skiing with Nikolai Anikin, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 11-March 7. Cost: $300 or $25 per lesson.

Sugarloaf Cove, near Schroeder, offers bird banding demos, 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October; weather permitting. Donations welcome. Call (218) 525-0001 or go to sugarloafnorthshore.org.

North Country National Scenic Trail hikes depart at 9 a.m. from KD’s Restaurant in Solon Springs unless noted. Go to meetup.com/sscbhikers or northcountrytrail.org/hike100challenge or call (715) 292-3484.

* Saturday: Morris Pond, Bayfield County Forest — meet at Twin Gables Restaurant in Brule.

* Oct. 15: MacQuarrie Wetlands

Taking and Making Great Fall Photographs, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sugarloaf Cove, off Highway 61 at milepost 73.3 near Schroder. Instructor: Professional landscape photographer Chris Sandberg. Cost: $30. Call (218) 525-0001 or go to sugarloafnorthshore.org for required registration.

Superior Hiking Trail guided hike, 10 a.m. Saturday, Oberg Mountain to Britton Peak, 5.7 miles. Meet at the Britton Peak Trailhead. For details call the Superior Hiking Trail Association at (218) 834-2700 or go to shta.org, click on “news & events” and then “guided hikes.”

Chain saw safety class, offered by Duluth Folk School, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Hartley Nature Center, 3001 Woodland Ave. Cost: $47. Go to duluthfolkschool.com to register.

Courage Kenny Northland offers these events. Call Mark or Tara at (218) 726-4834 to register.

* Adaptive Climbing program, for ages 7 and older, Wednesdays, Oct. 12-Nov. 16, at St. Scholastica. Cost: $60. 5:30-6:30 p.m. for beginner level climbers; 6:30-7:30 p.m. for intermediate level climbers

* Adaptive Ski program, for youth and adults at Spirit Mountain and Giant’s Ridge, Jan. 8-March 9. Registration begins Oct. 1. 5:45-8 p.m. Tuesdays; 5:45-8 p.m. Thursdays; 5:45-8 p.m. Sundays

Tettegouche State Park offers a series of survival and outdoor skills programs called Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse: Survival Skills for the 21st Century. Free, preregistration is required. Go to the events calendar tab at the Tettegouche State Park website — dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/tettegouche/index.html — for complete details and to register.

* 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15: Shelter Me

* 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10: Twine and Cordage

Howl-O-Ween, for birth to age 8, 10 a.m. to noon or 1-3 p.m. Oct. 29, Hartley Nature Center, 3001 Woodland Ave. Features critter trail, crafts, games, treats and face-painting. Cost: $20 per family. Call (218) 724-6735 or go to hartleynature.org to register; limited space available.

Cross-country ski classes, for beginning and slower skiers, offered 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays with optional recreational sessions on the weekends, Xtraining 101, Nov. 8-March 9. Cost: $110. Call (218) 355-0960 or email runnski@gmail.com for details and to register.

