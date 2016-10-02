Do it: Find fall color

It’s happening. Here are some places you might want to check out.

* Oberg Mountain Hiking Trail, just northeast of Tofte (about 2.5 miles, information at fs.usda.gov/superior)

* Superior Hiking Trail, Sawmill Dome area off Lake County Highway 6 near Finland (information at shta.org)

* Split Rock River loop trail (5 miles, parking lot at mile 43.5 on Minnesota Highway 61 between Two Harbors and Beaver Bay; information at shta.org)

* Secret/Blackstone Lake Trail near Ely off Fernberg Road, 2- and 3-mile hikes, (information at fs.usda.gov/superior)

* Eagle Mountain (Minnesota’s highest point at 2,301 feet), challenging 7-mile round trip, Superior National Forest north of Lutsen (information at fs.usda/gov/superior)