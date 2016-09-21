The U.S. Forest Service will dedicate a new mountain biking trail Thursday just north of Virginia off U.S. Highway 53.

A ribbon-cutting event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the trailhead, four miles north of Virginia at the Laurentian Divide Recreation Area. The ribbon-cutting will be followed by a trail ride.

The new trail system, called the Lookout Mountain Bike Area, includes five miles of dedicated mountain bike single-track and over six miles of multi-use, rideable ski trail. Construction of the trail was a partnership among the Forest Service, the Iron Range Off-Road Cyclists (IROC), Minnesota and Iowa Conservation Corps, and Youth Conservation Corps.

Local mountain bike riders in the Virginia area approached the Forest Service in 2014 about the idea of building single-track trails in the Lookout Mountain area. The new trail is the first specifically designed, single-track mountain biking trail in the western portion of Superior National Forest. Similar trails have been built in recent years on the east side of the forest near Grand Marais and Tofte.

Forest Service staff guided the design and layout of the trails. The majority of the on-the-ground effort to lay out and construct the trails was accomplished by volunteers from IROC who dedicated hundreds of volunteer hours.

A map and details of the trail are available on the Superior National Forest website at fs.usda.gov/superior.

To reach the dedication event, take U.S. Highway 53 north from Virginia for four miles. The trail system is located at the Laurentian Divide Recreation Area, accessible from northbound Highway 53. Parking is available.