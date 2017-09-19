Reader's View: Updegrove has ability to see all sides

Luckily for Duluth, Rich Updegrove is a candidate this fall for Duluth City Council At Large. He's for the people, for Lake Superior, and for Duluth. I trust that the person I've known as a teacher, as Dr. Updegrove, for the last three years will keep our lake clean and better the lives of Duluthians.

He already has done well with students.

I believe we all can agree education is one of the most important aspects of anyone's life; what's difficult is being educated on an issue and seeing both sides. Updegrove teaches students to be open-minded in a fair and equitable way. A classroom can be an uncomfortable place for a student who is struggling to understand or be understood. Through Updegrove, we students learned multiple sides of issues, the subject matter, and how to have conversations with both sides equally represented.

We need an at-large councilor who can see and understand issues from every citizen and neighborhood.

Morgan Pirsig

Duluth